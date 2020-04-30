The Cruzin' Clarinda committee decided to cancel this year's car show scheduled June 6. The threat of the COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of several annual Clarinda events.
"After much discussion, the committee felt a strong responsibility to the health and well-being of our community and surrounding areas," according to a statement provided Thursday, April 30.
The committee has scheduled the next show for June 5, 2021.
