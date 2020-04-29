After months of discussion, the future of the surface of a portion of 250th Street will be determined by the details the county offers for landowners to pay for a portion of the work.
Last fall, about 1 mile of the road west of U.S. Highway 71 south of Clarinda was converted to rock as its past, paved surface had deteriorated too much to repair. That section of road was one of three sites the county planned to convert to rock. The 250th Street section was listed by the county to be turned to rock as far back as 2009.
After meeting with landowners on the road, a proposal from the county to have those landowners pay for at least half of the work to return to a paved surface was offered.
“We need to have actual numbers to see the interest,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said April 21.
State regulations allow for property owners to contribute to road work projects, but must pay at least half of the total cost. Earlier this year, County Engineer J.D. King has estimated up to $160,000 to create a hard surface. King said work would not be scheduled until 2021.
Supervisor Chuck Morris asked Mitch Holmes, who lives along the road, how much participation there would be for landowners to pay a portion of the bill. Holmes was not sure. Mark Driscoll, who also lives on the road, said it was others who also contributed to the wear and tear on the road.
“This was huge grain trucks every spring about this time,” he said. “It’s more than just than this handful of people using the road. Huge trucks tore up the road.”
Holmes asked if the landowners who pay for the road repairs will have their property taxes adjusted. Supervisors did not address that question.
Comments from the audience were related to Taylor County and its road repair funding. Taylor County plans to pay off a $6 million bond issue in June 2021 that was used for road maintenance.
Supervisor Jon Herzberg said he would like the landowners’ contribution strategy offered to property owners along the other two locations where roads were converted to rock.
In other county news…
U.S Census Bureau representative Kelly Campbell told the board 58% of the county residents have submitted their information to the bureau.
“That’s fabulous,” he said about the county’s rate so far, considering how the COVID-19 threat has changed daily routines. “But that mean we still need 4 of every 10 residents we need to reach out to.”
Campbell said efforts need to increase in Yorktown, Blanchard and Braddyville, where Census response has not been as strong compared to other county towns. Of responses from Essex, only 19 percent were submitted online.
For more information about the Census, go online to my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
