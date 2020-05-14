When it comes to healthy foods, carrots are considered nearly perfect. Carrots are great sources of beta carotene, fiber and vitamin K1. They have also been linked to improved eyesight and lower cholesterol.
Now, area residents will have a chance to stock up on their supply of this popular vegetable thanks to a special promotion being offered by Hy-Vee and Grimmway Farms based in Bakersfield, California.
Five area Hy-Vee Stores in Southwest Iowa will be offering a carrot giveaway Thursday, May 21. The participating stores are located in Bedford, Clarinda, Creston, Red Oak and Shenandoah.
District Store Director Jason Van Vactor of Clarinda said between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day, each store will be giving away 10 pounds of free carrots to as many as 620 cars.
"The event will be a contactless, drive-up giveaway. People will be able to drive up to the front of the store and an employee will hand them their 10 pounds of carrots. Then they can drive through and keep on going," Van Vactor said.
Hy-Vee has held similar promotions at other stores in Iowa, Van Vactor said, and they have been highly successful. Some of those events have included bananas, mangos and watermelons.
Therefore, when corporate officials at Hy-Vee reached out to the participating stores about the carrot giveaway, Van Vactor said the stores were naturally interested.
However, with the threat of spreading the COVID-19 virus still a concern, Van Vactor said special arrangements had to be devised to ensure the safety of the employees and community residents participating in the carrot giveaway.
"I thought it was a great opportunity for our communities and a chance for our stores to help them in a time of need," Van Vactor said. "We want to make sure it is as safe as possible for any families in need. We want everyone to be able to safely get the carrots and not have to get out of their cars."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.