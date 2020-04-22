As the COVID-19 virus has spread across Iowa and the rest of the country, the pandemic has created a hair-raising situation for many small business owners in Clarinda.
In order to limit the risk of spreading the virus, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered the closure of various businesses in the state. Included in those orders was the closure of personal care businesses like hair salons, nail salons and barbershops effective Monday, March 23.
With the closures expected to continue at least through April 30, the owners of several popular salons in Clarinda are seeing the virus cut into their livelihoods.
“It was something I never expected to happen. I have never been through a pandemic and I never thought we would be closed down. Yet, I was not really surprised, especially with the six-foot (social distancing) deal. We get pretty close together when we are working on each other,” Charnette Harvey, owner of HairBenders, said.
“The whole thing is kind of crazy right now,” Denise McClish, owner of The Curling Iron, said. “I was very frustrated with the closure. Most operators are self-employed and not under anyone else’s check. When you are a sole proprietor, it makes it difficult when you do not have an income coming in.”
Cassie Sunderman has only served as the owner of Wildfire Salon for approximately one year. With her career just starting, Sunderman said she had immediate concerns about how the closure would impact the future viability of her business.
“I was nervous and scared of what was going to be happening in the future. I have only owned the salon for a little over a year, so I just got into the roots of owning my own business. But now, with the closure, you have no income to be able to support yourself,” Sunderman said.
Adding further to those concerns for Sunderman is the fact three other people rent space from her and work at Wildfire Salon. Sunderman said she encouraged them to apply for unemployment, but she does not know if they will receive it.
“We are all worried about what we are supposed to do. One of the girls has just been doing this for a year and doesn’t have clientele built up. She also works at a bar, but they are closed too, so I worry about how she will have any income. The hardest part is grasping the fact we don’t know when we could come back,” Sunderman said.
With the closure or limiting of operations of other businesses due to the threat of spreading the virus, Renae Sweet, owner of The Hair Suite, said she could see the personal care industry also being impacted. Therefore, she worked extra hours prior to the announcement to serve as many clients as possible.
“My first thought when they ordered the closure was that I had a lot of customers who were planning special events. They had weddings and different events they were planning to get their hair done for. People try to look their best for the holidays, like Easter, and events like prom and graduation, so this has thrown everybody into a whirlwind,” Sweet said.
Although their customers are very understanding of the situation the businesses are in, the owners of the salons said the closure could also have a negative impact on the wellbeing their customers. For many of the customers, going to the hair salon is an important social activity in their life.
“We provide a lot of mental health support for people, just like bartenders. We listen to their stories about what is going on in their life and help them solve their problems. People feel so much better when their hair is trimmed up and their nails are done. We give people a lift, which is what we all need in this situation,” McClish said.
“We have clients that come in every week. They are sad because they look forward to seeing us and we look forward to seeing them too,” Sunderman said.
When telephoning customers to reschedule their appointments as the closure continues, Harvey said can end up spending 15 or 20 minutes speaking with one person.
“I enjoy talking to them because I sure miss them. We chit-chat and find out what is going on in our lives,” Harvey said. “I have three or four customers in their 90s. Some of them have a hard time understanding what is going on because they are not keeping up with the news. It’s hard to communicate over the phone with the elderly to make sure they understand what is going on.”
Having barbershops and salons closed for this extended period of time has also prompted some people to take their grooming needs into their own hands.
“We will have a mess to clean up because people are buying clippers and doing it themselves. They are also doing their own hair colors,” McClish said.
“It could be a real struggle. For the men it would be easy to do a buzz cut at home, so who knows how many have done that on their own. We could be jam packed and have to push some of our client back. But people don’t want to wait terribly long to get their hair done,” Sunderman said.
“I feel like it will be pretty hectic when we resume. I can only imagine what they will look like with them doing their own hair color. We have their chemical procedures spaced out, but since everything came to a standstill, everybody will need to come in. So, we will be very busy,” Sweet said.
As they wait for approval to reopen their salons, many of the owners have used the downtime to make improvements to their facilities.
“I have painted the salon and laid some flooring. The rest of my down time has been spent doing homework at home with my kids,” Sunderman said. “It’s great having them home, but hard telling them they can’t go to the store with me or go to the park when it’s nice out. I don’t want to make it a scary situation for them, so I only tell them what I have to and try to keep them occupied.”
Sweet has also undertaken an extensive remodel of her salon. She said her husband, Jay, who teaches industrial arts at Shenandoah High School, has assisted with the project since the schools have also been closed due to the virus.
“That’s what I’m doing with my free time. This is giving me the time because, otherwise, I would not have enough time to get everything done. We have redone the flooring, installed new light fixtures, painted and added a new door,” Sweet said.
Sweet said she has also inquired about small business loans and other forms of pandemic assistance that may be available for people in the personal care industry. Harvey, McClish and Sunderman said they have done similar research.
Harvey said she was working on applying for unemployment. McClish said she has applied for a small business loan, but has not heard if she was approved. Sunderman said she had looked into some grants, but feared small salons would not be large enough to receive an award since establishments like restaurants have so many more employees on their payroll.
Ultimately, all four owners said they just want to return to work as soon as possible to meet the needs of their customers.
“I appreciated having a week off, but I’m ready to get back to work. Hopefully, all the hair dressers’ customers will be patient as they try to get everyone in,” Sweet said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.