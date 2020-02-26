A bill currently under consideration in the Iowa General Assembly addresses the issue of disruptive behavior by students in classrooms.
Details about the measure were discussed by state Sen. Mark Costello and state Rep. Cecil Dolecheck during a legislative briefing Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum in Clarinda. The event was sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
The bill, Dolecheck said, is “designed to give as much support to teachers as possible, and have them do the right thing. We’re trying to provide the best education for every student in the system.”
Among provisions of the measure are expanded protections that would be provided to teachers in situations involving disruptive students. A teacher would be given immunity from civil or criminal liability in connection with reporting an incident, and protocols would be defined for when a teacher, or other school staff member, could use physical contact with a student.
In addition, the bill would outline procedures for the creation of “therapeutic” classrooms and locations for “alternative placements” for students identified as violent.
Updating of Iowa Department of Education guidelines and Iowa Code statutes regarding the definition of “least restrictive environment” would be authorized under the bill, as would evaluation of a student’s individual education program (IEP).
The measure would also clarify the use of what is called a “room clear,” a procedure to separate a disruptive student from other students in a classroom.
Costello noted that the bill provides funding for teachers to receive training and professional development instruction on how to deal with violent behavior by students. Teachers would also be able to utilize improved methods for reporting occurrences of such behaviors.
“Everything has to be documented, and we want to make sure all the rules and protocols are followed,” Dolecheck said. “We also want to abide by all federal regulations.”
He said grants would be available to school districts to join together to set up therapeutic classrooms at sites that would serve students from multiple districts.
“It’s a complicated bill,” Dolecheck said, adding that if the measure is implemented, “we may have to come back and make adjustments.”
Meanwhile, debate over the amount of supplemental state aid to districts continues in the legislature. The Senate has approved a 2.1 percent increase in school funding, while members of the House favor a boost of 2.5 percent, the same figure proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“We feel we can support that with the revenue we have, and still have a positive cash-flow balance,” Dolecheck said. The House plan, which provides $108 million, includes $94.7 million in general aid; $7.65 million for rural transportation costs; and $5.8 million to reduce per pupil “inequity” by $10 per student.
The total in the Senate’s version is about $91 million.
“In the last number of years, we’ve been giving regular increases,” Costello said. “Is it ever enough? Probably not. But we’ve got to prioritize and do what is sustainable. We want to keep our promise to education, and I think we’re trying to do the best we can. The needs are unlimited, and we have to make choices.”
The legislature is also still considering a proposal by Reynolds to raise the state sales tax by one cent. Revenue from part of that boost, 3/8 of a cent, would be used for natural resource projects and outdoor recreation programs. The remaining part, 5/8 of a cent, would be designated for income tax and property tax relief.
Costello said reactions he has heard regarding the proposal have been “mixed.”
“Some people really like it, and some don’t want to do it at all,” he said. “I’m open to it. I think a lot of people want to know how it is going to work.”
He added: “Most people say, ‘I don’t want a tax increase.’ But it’s really a tax shift. On income tax, she [Reynolds] is taking a 20 percent reduction. On how much property tax relief we give, it’s still out there. Nothing is specific. I want to make sure I understand it before I commit to it.”
Dolecheck said his constituents were “all over the board” on the proposal.
“There are some things that everybody likes, to a certain extent,” he said. “There are guaranteed funding streams for water quality and conservation, and those types of things are positive. Some people like the fact that you’ve got property tax relief built into it, and that [the state] would take over some of the mental health funding. There are good aspects to that.”
But he added that “there are other people, both Democrats and Republicans, who don’t like a tax increase, no matter what.”
Legislators, he said, “have to decide what’s in it. Hopefully, it will be a proposal we can work out, and will be beneficial for the state of Iowa.”
Other topics discussed during the Feb. 22 briefing included the impact of the expanding wind energy industry in Iowa; proposals in the legislature to double the tax credit for volunteer EMS personnel for expenses they incur as part of their activities; and a proposed Protect Life Amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would neither guarantee the right to abortion, nor prohibit the procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.