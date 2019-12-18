The Clarinda School Board approved a unique committee during its meeting held Wedneday, Dec. 11.
Approved members for the 2019-2020 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) are Nick Thummel, Kim Thummel, Megan Wright, Dale Fulk, Seth Watkins, Jennifer Fine, Joy Tunnicliff, Mark Baldwin, Denise Green, Josh Porter, Paul Henely, Cindy Opperman and Allie Wellhausen.
The group’s responsibility includes analyzing district data, identifying major educational needs, setting student learning goals and establishing goals for social, emotional and behavioral learning.
Approved the process for the purchase of a new bus for the 2020-2021 school term. The bus would replace one from 2005. Bids will be solicited, with a cost estimated at around $100,000. The new bus will have seat belts.
Heard a report from high school student Emma Harris on plans to improve the health of students, including possible changes in the contents of vending machines.
Heard a report from Wellhausen on services and programs for special education students in the district.
Approved a Pizza Hut “penny war” fund-raising activity at Garfield Elementary School
Approved the first reading of a policy to change the schedule of regular meetings. The sessions will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 4 p.m in the board room at the McKinley building, with the exception of January when the initial meeting will be on the third Wednesday at 4 p.m., and July and December, when there will not be meetings on the fourth Wednesday.
Approved moving the second meeting in January 2020 from the fourth Wednesday, Jan. 22, to the fifth Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Approved the first semester early graduation of 12 students, pending successful completion of requirements set by the board and the Iowa Department of Education.
Approved the resignation of James Hash as assistant baseball coach.
Approved the transfer of Rebecca Ascherl from Title 1 reading teacher to TLC literacy lead.
Approved hirings of Allison Fast and Jaedra Moses as Title 1 reading teachers.
