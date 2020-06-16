The Clarinda School District Board of Education, at a special meeting Tuesday, June 16, selected a company for a project to place a new surface on the athletic field at Clarinda High School.
Directors approved the bid from Mid-America Golf and Landscape, based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The amount was $316,195.
Two other bids had been submitted for consideration. They were from Iowa Sports Turf Management for $416,000 and Iowa Athletic Field Construction for $387,675.
The board previously held a public hearing on the project, and plans and specifications were officially approved and adopted. Larson Engineering, the district’s consulting firm, recommended acceptance of Mid-America’s bid.
The project will be paid for with the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds.
The work will include placing sod over six inches of pulverized topsoil at the location. In addition, to correct problems with storm water runoff at the site, drain tile wrapped in drainage rock will be installed.
The board, after studying the need to upgrade the field, decided earlier this year to replace the existing grass with sod, rather than with artificial turf.
Work on the project could begin as early as next week. The plan is to have the new surface ready for the first home football game of the 2020 season. The field is also utilized by the high school marching band.
Resurfacing of the track around the field will be a separate project to be undertaken at a later time.
“That would be addressed afterward, when they finish the work on the field,” Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill said. “They felt it would be better to get the inside finished first.”
In other matters at the meeting, the board took action related to improvement projects underway at two school buildings.
Hill informed directors that an inspection of the roof at Garfield Elementary revealed that the quantity of material requested for replacement, based on the initial design, was not necessary.
As a result, the district will receive a credit of $9,962.78 from JR & Co., the contractor for the work. The board approved the change order.
After existing materials on the roof of the gymnasium at the high school were removed as part of a replacement project, officials from JR & Co. and CMBA, the district’s consultant on facilities, discovered that decking near the northeast roof drain was damaged and needed to be replaced. The product’s manufacturer also recommended that supports be installed around the roof drain.
The cost of the added work will be $10,742.34, and the directors approved a change order authorizing that amount to be paid to JR & Co.
In a separate action, the board approved a payment of $168,814.24 to the company for work completed to date on the roof projects at Garfield and the high school.
“The majority of that is for the material that is on-site,” Hill said. Upon completion of the work at the Garfield building, the contractor was scheduled to move to the high school, with that project expected to be finished by the end of June.
In other business, the board approved the resignation of Brandon Baggett, seventh and eighth grade language arts teacher.
