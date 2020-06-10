Teachers in the Clarinda Community School District will receive a small pay increase for the 2020-2021 school year after the Clarinda Education Association and the district returned to the bargaining table.
Although a three-year master agreement covering 2018 to 2021 had previously been approved, either party had the option of reopening negotiations for base wages. The CEA exercised that option.
Based on those negotiations, a new agreement was approved by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors during a special meeting Monday, June 1, at the McKinley Central Office. The meeting was also streamed on Zoom to provide public access and comply with guidelines for the size of meetings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the partnership and we know we wouldn’t exist without our teachers,” board president Greg Jones said. “We always want to give them what we can. Unfortunately, this is just not a great time right now. I appreciate the give and take. I feel like we’ve done some good things for them in the past, so I really appreciated their willingness to work with us this year.”
Under the new agreement, the teachers received a 1.9% increase for the 2020-2021 school year. The new base pay was set at $36,475 representing an increase of $275 including steps and lanes within the agreement.
Starting teacher pay for Clarinda now stands at $39,393. The total package cost to the district for the upcoming school year will be $129,870.91.
“It was a good process. We had a lot of different players this year. We have a new administrative team. The Education Association had some of the same members as before. I was really proud of everybody trying to work together and doing what we needed to do to try and move forward and be conservative,” director Darin Sunderman said.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the new health insurance rates for the 2020-2021 school year. The rates increased 5.5 percent for the upcoming year compared to a 1.93 percent increase for the current school year.
Employees in the district will be able to choose from either a $750 plan or a $1,500 plan. There will be no increase to the employee cost for the insurance.
