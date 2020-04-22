Clarinda High School Principal Denise Green provided a preliminary, possible description of the high school including seventh and eighth grades during the Clarinda School Board’s work session Wednesday, April 15.
No formal decision was made since work sessions are intended to only review items.
The larger than average class size in middle-school grades stresses classroom space and staffing. Moving seventh and eighth-grade classes to the high school would ease the middle school and be able to use some high school staff for those two grades’ classes.
“We share staff between middle school and high school for exploratory classes and more options for students would be available with the students on the same campus as the teachers,” Green said after the meeting.
Clarinda Middle School includes fifth through eighth grades. Estimates next year for fifth grade is 76 students and sixth grade is 83. Seventh grade is expected to have 94 students and eighth grade could have 87 next year.
Green said forecast class sizes for the 2020-2021 school year have an estimated 93 to 100 for freshman and sophomore classes. Juniors and senior classes would range from 63 to 76. Traditional high school classes alone are estimated to total 340 students.
Next year’s high school number does not include South Page High School students who utilize Clarinda High.
Adding the two grades to the building will require shifting existing high school classes. Green said seventh and eighth-grade core subject classes could be put in what is considered the freshmen wing of the high school, the northwest corner of the building.
The high school library could be split in half to create a classroom. The half of the room where the computer lab is could be used business classes.
“That’s the only class we would need to add,” Green said.
The wrestling room could also be used as a classroom until wrestling season, which typically runs from mid-November through mid-February.
“It’s not used during the school day,” she said.
Middle school and high school counseling offices could be incorporated within the existing high school main office.
How many seventh and eighth-grade teachers would relocate to the high school has not been determined.
The high school’s main office could be recreated with remodeling closer to the school’s main entrance.
Green said the high school has two sets of locker rooms plus there are lockers in the wrestling room area that could be used as seventh and eighth-grade locker rooms, “so high school and middle school don’t comingle,” Green said.
Green said class scheduling has options.
One is to have seventh and eighth-grades and high school have the same daily schedule.
Seventh and eighth grades could also be on a block schedule, which is when, for example, eight classes are split in half and alternated daily. Four classes are held one day and the other four are held the following day.
Schedules could also include incorporation of an advisory session, where a number of students are assigned to meet a certain staff member each day. That schedule would create different times when seventh and eighth-grades are exchanging classes at a different time than high school students.
“If moving seventh and eighth to the high school becomes more possible, the administration will involve students, parents, staff and community about preparing this to make it work,” Green said. “We know there are many more details to work out.”
Clarinda and South Page school boards were scheduled to meet April 15 about the future of South Page High School using Clarinda High School for some classes. Both boards decided to reschedule that meeting to a later date.
Considering the COVID-19 threat, the school board met in person but limited it to more than 10 people in the room. The meeting was also streamed for the public through the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.