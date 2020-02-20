Additional information will be gathered before the Clarinda Board of Education takes formal action to seek bids on a project to renovate the football field at Clarinda High School.
During a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, school district directors agreed that a bidding process could not be initiated before more details about the cost of the proposed work is obtained.
A primary issue to be resolved is whether the existing grass surface of the field should be replaced with sod or with artificial turf. The current condition of the field in considered to be inadequate, and the goal is to have improvements made prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Through all the preliminary discussions, and all the things we’ve talked about, and the estimates we’ve had presented, we know that turf is going to cost more than grass, and that probably the maintenance of the turf is not going to be as significant as it would be with grass,” said board president Greg Jones.
He added that although his preference was the installation of turf, “I don’t want to sacrifice a solution to delay a decision, because, frankly our backs are against the wall. I absolutely support change. We have to do something. Inaction is probably the worst thing we could come up with.”
Director Trish Bergren said her choice for a new surface would be sod, based on research she has done regarding cost and other factors, such as safety concerns reported with turf fields.
But she said that regardless of which type of surfacing was selected, improper drainage on the present terrain needs to be corrected. As part of that process, the completion of an assessment by a hydrology engineer is required.
“No matter what, we’ve got to fix the drainage problem,” Bergren said. “We need to get an engineer in here.”
Sod for a new field surface was also favored by director Ann Meyer, who said: “I know we can pay for either one. But right now, with all the other needs that are in our district, that cash could go to fix some of those things.”
Both types of surfaces have merits, said director Darin Sunderman, who noted that the exact cost difference is not known at this time.
“I would be willing to commit the same amount of dollars that the natural surface costs towards an artificial surface,” he said. “I think the difference would need to be made up somewhere else.”
Jones said funding sources, beyond money coming from the school district, might include private partnerships, fund-raising campaigns, group and individual donations, and sponsorships.
Director Stacy Pulliam said she would want the district “to be very cautious” in the use of available funds. “If we’re going to spend that much money, we need to make sure we do it right,” she said, citing the necessity of determining accurate cost figures.
She said she would need to “have more solid numbers before I make an educated vote. I need to see where the money is going to come from.”
Utilization of the field is not limited to just games for the high school football team. It is also used by the marching band, and as the site each year for competition during the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.
The field “hasn’t been in great shape the last two years,” Jones said. “Who knows what next fall brings? I don’t want to sacrifice not doing something and wait next year to try to do this.”
Meyer said that the district’s stakeholders “need to understand that we put a lot of time into this.
It’s not a quick decision, because we started talking about this a long time ago, last fall. I think the understanding in the community is that we are taking this very seriously.”
Directors agreed to discuss the matter further in a working session before the next regular board meeting on Feb. 26.
A related project proposed at the high school is the placement of a new overlay on the track, with the board previously considering the possibility of doing that work in conjunction with the renovation of the football field.
Because of the uncertainty about when the field project might begin, the board at the Feb. 12 meeting tabled a recommendation to approve the start of a bid process for the track work.
In another action related to the district’s facilities, the board approved specifications and blueprints for a roof replacement project at the high school and Garfield Elementary School.
A pre-bid meeting for contractors is scheduled for Feb. 25, with bids to be submitted to the district by March 5. A public hearing is set to take place on March 11, during which bids will be reviewed and a contract awarded.
Work would then begin by June 1 and be completed by Aug. 1.
In other business at the Feb. 12 meeting, the board:
Approved the acceptance of a grant of $4,541.44 from Promise Partners, with the money to be used for the purchase of yoga equipment and to pay for an instructor during Kids Academy activities.
Approved conducting the 2020 summer food service program that serves children and families in the community. The location will be Clarinda Middle School. The program will be offered through June, but not in July this year, due to lower participation that has been recorded previously during that month.
Approved a well-being coach position. The coach will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a strength and conditioning program for all sports, with three major goals: improving athletic performance, reducing injuries, and teaching lifelong fitness and movement skills.
Approved the first reading of a policy regarding graduation requirements.
Heard a report from a Leader In Me conference in Des Moines attended by representatives of the Clarinda district. Sessions focused on solutions for establishing a common culture within a school environment encompassing staff, students and parents.
Heard reports from the TLC team of Kennon Balster, Colleen Comer and Cassie Eberly on cohort development, the math curriculum and mentoring; and from Garfield Principal Cynthia Opperman.
