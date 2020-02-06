Encouraging young people to remain in -- or return to -- Clarinda is a key element in efforts to help the town achieve a successful future.
That consensus emerged among members of the Bite-Sized Book Club during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
The topic was part of a discussion of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” by Doug Griffiths. In the book, by using examples of actions that should not be taken by citizens in their localities, he points out what can be done to enhance the ability of a community to survive.
In a chapter titled “Ignore Your Youth,” Griffiths notes that the input of younger residents regarding issues important to the community, even if their opinions are solicited, often is not fully utilized.
A more constructive approach, according to Griffiths, is to show them that their contributions are welcomed and appreciated when the community is facing challenges.
“Then they can take ownership and pride” in whatever potential solutions are proposed, said Library Director Andrew Hoppmann, who facilitated the club meeting. Such involvement by youth, it is hoped, will strengthen their connection to the community and provide them with an incentive to maintain local relationships.
Allowing younger people to participate in current community events and projects is another way to establish connections that may become long-term.
“Most activities outside school are for adults,” said club member Joy Nordyke, who suggested that younger residents who are interested could assist with certain organized events, when appropriate.
If only adults are considered to be qualified to take part in specific activities, young people “are not going to want to help,” she said. “They are the future of this town. If you tell them to just ‘go away,’ that’s what they are going to do when they grow up.”
To retain the youth demographic, economic opportunities must exist in a town, a subject that Griffiths reviews in another book chapter, “Don’t Attract Businesses,” that was discussed at the meeting.
In Clarinda, the opposite of that advice is pursued by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corp.
Club member Elaine Farwell, Chamber executive director, said that the organization, along with conducting a variety of retail promotions and coordinating activities to boost local tourism, has been involved in “succession planning” so that existing businesses can continue to operate.
“Weil’s Clothing is a great example of that,” she said, noting that previous store owners Shira and Larry Bridie “had a plan, and we worked with them for years. We ended up with two prospects, and Jamie Shore was our winner.”
Renee Riedel, club member and CEDC executive director, said “business recruitment is only a small part of what we do. We have to make sure our existing businesses are taken care of. We provide incentives for a workforce to come into town, and we focus on how to get people here.”
Clarinda could be an ideal location for entrepreneurs if adequate space for potential enterprises is available, said club member and current business owner Kim Thummel.
The arrival of faster Internet service in the Clarinda area, she said, will allow the start up of “more tech companies,” thereby creating jobs locally
Another possibility would be the establishment of “complementary” businesses that would supply components utilized by existing companies, such as parts needed by manufacturers.
Club member Beckie Finch, another current business owner, said she returned to Clarinda after living elsewhere because she “had an opportunity here, and I took it.” She said it was vital to create similar favorable circumstances for other people
Cassie McNees, club member and administrative assistant at the Chamber of Commerce, also returned to the community after residing somewhere else.
“I’m glad that I did,” she said, adding that “we need to make it okay for people to come back.”
Hoppmann also expressed that viewpoint. He said “we need to remove that negative connotation of ‘Why are you back?’”
In addition, he said, “when new people come to town, how can we reach out to them and make them feel welcome, that we value them and want them involved in our community? What can we do to support them?”
Another chapter of Griffiths’s book discussed at the meeting was called “Don’t Have Quality Water.”
This directive also does not apply to Clarinda since the town has a safe and reliable supply.
“Water quality equals a quality community, and people expect it,” Hoppmann said. “It’s one of the things we take for granted.”
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon, a club member, said that as a “general rule of thumb, if you’re not getting notifications in the mail saying your water quality is bad, then probably you’re in good shape. I know that there are some communities that get notices quite often that their water is not meeting standards.”
He said the Nodaway River, from which the city’s water is drawn, is tested “quite often” because it is also designated as a location for swimming and fishing.
One reason the city is building a new sewage treatment plant, McClarnon said, “is to make sure we’re not discharging anything bad into the river. I know there are a lot of people who use the river, and I haven’t heard any complaints about it.”
Club member and Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull noted that “water is important, not so much for recreation, but for just the basic necessities of life, because if you can’t have water, and you don’t have water, what are you going to do?”
People in some developing nations McClarnon said, “will spend 10 % of their salaries on water. So even though some people think we have high prices for water, it’s cheap when you think about it, especially for the quality you’re getting.”
Club members will meet on Feb. 11 to discuss two more chapters of Griffiths’s book.
