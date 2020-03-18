For a community to move ahead, its residents need to first envision a future and then take action to reach goals that have been set.
That observation from author Doug Griffiths engendered discussion by members of the Bite-Sized Book Club during a meeting Tuesday, March 10, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
They are currently studying a book by Griffiths titled “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” in which he recommends steps that can be taken to avoid that result.
Learning from past experiences is necessary in order to develop subsequent plans for community improvement, club members agreed.
“To revisit something that failed, you have to acknowledge that it did fail, then take the time to figure out what went right and what went wrong,” said meeting facilitator and Library Director Andrew Hoppmann. “For those things that went wrong, we need to ask ‘What are the alternatives?’”
The assessment also should focus on “who tried it, how they approached it, and the time when it was done,” said club member Joni Hickman.
Club member and Clarinda School District Superintendent Chris Bergman said utilizing a “pre-mortem” when planning specific projects would be useful, especially when a review of past experiences is also done.
“Besides identifying what didn’t work last time, you want to anticipate what might happen. What are the obstacles? You need lots of different perspectives. When you work through that, you’re going to get better results.”
Hoppmann said residents “need to ask themselves, ‘What do you want your future to look like?’ Then we can plan for it and move toward it.”
Bergman said that “if we can embrace that preferred future, and get a vision of what that looks like, we can get there.”
According to Griffiths, whatever goals are established for a community, the work necessary to achieve them can benefit from the involvement of individuals comprising what is termed the “senior” demographic.
“Seniors typically have more time and money,” Hoppmann said. “They will get out and do things, and they will volunteer.”
He added: “If you dealt with project management, and retired from a large company, and are now back in Clarinda, you probably have a lot of resources and talents that you could bring to the table. How do we encourage that? That’s not to say that someone who has stayed locally doesn’t have assets, too. They do. They have a different perspective.”
Hickman said, “A lot of people have gifts and talents that can be used.”
The availability of affordable and appropriate housing in Clarinda is a factor in attracting or retaining older residents.
“If we have developers, we have lots of property to offer,” said club member and Clarinda Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Renee Riedel.
A potential site for additional housing is Hope Hall on the grounds of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute. Studies have determined that it could be converted into 14 studio-type condominium units -- at a cost of $8.5 million.
Riedel said that $2 million in state funding could be accessed for the project. “We just need a developer to commit to it,” she said.
Along with involvement of seniors, the contributions of other volunteers could boost community improvement endeavors.
Club member Beckie Finch said she once was associated with an organization that paid her “a certain number of hours each year to actually go out and volunteer” in specific positions not affiliated with her primary one.
“It was a good way to make connections with other organizations,” she said.
Many individuals who might be interested in volunteering their time and skills, said club member and Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Director Elaine Farwell, “are just waiting to be asked.”
Discussing another topic, club members agreed that striving for more “cohesiveness” among citizens was a crucial element in efforts to ensure that a town survives.
Noting that in past years, people often left the doors to their homes unlocked while they were away, Hoppmann said, “We knew our neighbors and we trusted our neighbors. Moving forward, how do we instill trust in our community?”
Club member and Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said, “It used to be, people stayed in town and communicated with each other. But now you just don’t have that interaction. I think that is one of the big issues we’re having, not only here, but everywhere in the United States.”
In addition to increasing interaction among a town’s residents, strengthening links between communities is vital to their respective success.
Book club member and Braddyville Mayor Kim Gotschall said residents of her town shop in Clarinda and go there for various services, thus allowing them to reside in one community while helping to support another. Club member and Braddyville City Councilwoman Elaine Rippey noted her mother had recently received “excellent care” at Clarinda Regional Health Center, “which is not that far away” from her Braddyville home.
McClarnon said he considered Braddyville “part of our community.”
“We can all succeed together,” Hoppmann said.
