The Brokaw FFA Chapter of Clarinda recently completed a very successful year in 2019. The chapter continues to live by the National FFA Organization’s mission statement, as it helps promote premier leadership, personal growth, and career success in its members.
At the Southwest District FFA Convention last March, five of the eight leadership speaking events advanced to the state competition held at the Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference at Iowa State University in Ames.
At the state competition, our chapter saw Kari Van Nostrand compete in the Ag Sales event and receive a Bronze rating; Ethan Herzberg compete in the Extemporaneous Speaking event and receive a Gold rating and third place; Taylor Wedemeyer, Darah Gray, and Bryn Morgenstern compete in the Chapter Program event and receive a Gold rating and 3rd place; Lanie Garrett, Shayla Harris, Anna DeGroot, Kristen Smith, and Jalyn Sharr compete in the Parliamentary Procedure event and receive a Gold rating; and Hailee Knight, Aubrey Herzberg, Jason Wright, Logan Green, Jadyn Sunderman, Grant Jobe, and Colbie Wilmes compete in the Conduct of Meetings event and receive a Gold rating and was named State Champion.
Also at the State FFA Convention, member Brady Williams was named the state winner in the Landscape Management Proficiency Award program. Lane Mellencamp, Cooper Williams, Bradlie Wilmes, Ethan Herzberg, and Dalton Brown received the Iowa FFA Degree. The Brokaw Chapter was also a Gold winner in the National Chapter Award Program and placed 12th in the state as well.
In May, the chapter’s 2018 state-winning soil judging team traveled to Oklahoma City to compete in the National Land & Range Judging contest. The team of Bradlie Wilmes, Ethan Herzberg, Alex Baker, and Brett Robberts placed 18th in the nation that included 102 teams from across the country.
Wilmes placed 21st overall nationally. This is the second-highest individual ranking out of the 10 times a Brokaw chapter soils team has qualified for the national event, behind Jon McNees’ third place individual finish in 2016.
In October, our state-winning Conduct of Meetings team was the Iowa representative and competed against 41 other teams from across the nation in Indianapolis during the National FFA Convention, receiving a Silver rating. Also in October, our soils judging team consisting of Carter Larson, Jalyn Sharr, Shayla Harris, and Lanie Garrett placed second at the district level, and at the state competition, the team placed tenth.
Our chapter had teams participate in many Career Development Events throughout the year. These contests included the Ag Mechanics CDE, Ag Sales CDE, Farm Business Management CDE, Livestock CDE, Meats Evaluation CDE, FFA Knowledge, and Horse Judging. Members were able to learn new skills in these areas and get hands-on experience for future careers in the agriculture industry.
The Brokaw Chapter continues to be active in both our school and community as well. The chapter delivers safety programs and other agricultural awareness programs to the youth of the Clarinda community. Chapter members work with other organizations in the community as well, including the Page County Cattlemen, Page County Fair Board, Page County Extension, and the Trees Forever committee. Our chapter enjoys its connections with those in the community and lives by the final line of the FFA motto…..”Living to Serve.”
FFA Week for the Brokaw Chapter will include the following activities. On Monday, Feb. 17 members will wear their official dress to school. On Tuesday, Feb. 18 members will participate in a Tractorcade, where they will bring their tractors to school and parade them through town over the lunch hour.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, an open house for parents, members, and teachers will be held in the Ag room at the high school after school in which cherry pie and ice cream will be served. On Thursday, Feb. 20 members will wear their FFA shirts to school and will enjoy a hamburger lunch cooked by the Page County Cattlemen. On Friday, Feb. 21 members will enjoy a dodgeball tournament and a pizza party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.