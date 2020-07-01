Although the conventional Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brokaw FFA members achieved many successes this spring.
Five members received the Iowa FFA Degree, which is the highest degree the state can bestow upon a member. Members must have met certain involvement requirements in all components of the three-circle model: SAE, FFA, and Classroom/Laboratory. Those members from the Brokaw FFA Chapter to receive the Iowa Degree in 2020 were Madelyn Pulliam, Shayla Harris, Carter Larson, Kari VanNostrand, and Blaine Coston. Three members completed a Proficiency application, with all three applications making it to the state level.
The Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through their SAE programs, have developed specialized skills that can be applied towards future careers. Ethan Herzberg received a Gold rating and placed second in the Landscape Management area; Bradlie Wilmes received a Gold rating and placed second in the Beef Production area; and Lane Mellencamp received a Gold rating and placed first in the Agriculture Mechanics Repair & Maintenance Placement Proficiency area. Mellancamp’s application will move on to the national level for judging.
Seventeen members that competed in their respective contests at the Sub-District and District levels in Leadership Development Events qualified for the state competition. Due to the pandemic, it was decided that these state-level competitions would be cancelled. Members that qualified for state competition included: Shayla Harris, Individual Ag Sales; Kari VanNostrand, Public Speaking; Ethan Herzberg, Bradlie Wilmes, and Dagen Price, Chapter Program; Colby Carlson, Jason Wright, Aubrey Herzberg, Hailee Knight, and Jadyn Sunderman, Parliamentary Procedure; and Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, Adam Johnson, Brevin Coston, Skylar Ned, DaNae Larson, and Brooklyn Harris, Conduct of Meetings. Although these members could not compete at the state level, they are recognized for all of their hard work in preparing for their respective contest areas.
Six members of the Brokaw FFA Chapter were awarded an Academic Achievement Award for their outstanding work in the classroom. Members had to meet a GPA requirement as well as be an active member in the FFA. Connor Brown, Parker Rock, Alex Baker, Ethan Herzberg, Lane Mellencamp and Bradlie Wilmes received this award.
The Brokaw Chapter was recognized as a Supreme National Chapter and was awarded a Gold rating and placed eighth in the state of Iowa in the National Chapter Award program. The National Chapter Award program recognizes participating chapters for outstanding achievement in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
