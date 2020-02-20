Page County resident and supervisor candidate Jacob Holmes requested the board of supervisors have another public hearing about wind turbines and the county’s related ordinance.
No formal action was taken by the supervisors.
During the supervisors’ Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting, Holmes made reference to a recent speech from President Trump who said “turbines are destroying the country side” and are “lowering house values.”
Holmes also wants more discussion about landowner rights and how the turbines affect landowners who do not want one on their property. Holmes contributed to the two public meetings about wind turbines held by supervisors in December.
“I want new information,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris. “If people are going to say what they said the last three, I don’t want a meeting.”
Morris was referring to the public hearing last fall when the ordinance was approved and the public hearings in Clarinda and Shenandoah in December. Morris asked Holmes Feb. 11 if he could provide ordinances from other counties to compare.
Holmes said during his research, other Iowa counties that have wind turbines do not have the same ordinance details as Page. Holmes said he wants a greater distance between wind turbines and non-participating properties. He claims a wind turbine’s location can interfere with the development of a non-participating landowner’s property.
Holmes accused the supervisors of meeting independently with wind-turbine related companies to create the county’s ordinance infringing upon open-meeting laws. Morris vehemently denied Holmes’ claim.
“Everything you hear negative, we hear positive,” said Supervisor Alan Armstrong.
Holmes is running for District 1 supervisor to be vacated by Jon Herzberg the end of the year. Herzberg is not running for another term. District 1 is the portion of the county without the cities of Clarinda and Shenandoah.
Clarinda School Board member Darin Sunderman and Mark Marriott, who lives near Essex, are also candidates for District 1.
In other county news…
Supervisors approved to increase the number of hours per week for Veterans Affairs Director Janet Olsen from 26 to 30. Supervisors will be working with the VA board on this proposal.
County Assessor Jason Renander was asked to assess the low-rent housing facilities in Essex and Shenandoah. Supervisors and Treasurer Angie Dow are researching why the two have had decreased payment in lieu of taxes, known as PILOT, in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.