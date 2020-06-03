The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation is set to move into the next phase of a housing project the organization started last year.
During a meeting Wednesday, May 27, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution supporting a Workforce Housing Tax Credit application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority by Fine & Sons Homebuilders.
CEDC Executive Director Renee Riedel attended the city council meeting Wednesday via Zoom and thanked the council for its support of the housing program. The program is intended to construct new homes on lots once containing structures considered to be so substandard or dilapidated their removal was required.
“The Workforce Housing Tax Credit program with IEDA allows us to move into the second and third phases of the housing project,” Riedel said.
Working together on the program is the city of Clarinda, the CEDC, Fine & Sons Homebuilders and 18 local contractors. Three lots owned by the city were sold to the CEDC May 8, 2019, to launch the program.
Since the city could not legally give the property to the CEDC, on April 24, 2019, the city council awarded a grant of $40,000 to the organization. Those grant funds were then used to purchase the lots from the city.
The lots were located at 522 W. Main St.; 503 W. Clark St.; and 514 S. 14th St. Riedel said a house has been built at 522 W. Main St. is under contract. The sale of the house is scheduled to be closed July 1.
A required part of the tax credit application process, the resolution passed by the council identified the local match given to the project by the CEDC.
“It’s a requirement of $1,000 per house in the application. However, we will be offering the in-kind donation of the lots as we continue the housing program. So there will not be any cash exchanged,” Riedel said.
Riedel said the tax credit application only included the three lots purchased from the city last year.
“There is no future commitment. However, I’m hopeful the program will continue if additional lots become available,” Riedel said.
