The downtown square in Clarinda could soon be alive with the sound of music.
A request from Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to install a wireless sound system on the downtown square was approved by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting June 24 at Clarinda City Hall.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell said the organization is applying for a grant from the Clarinda Foundation to purchase a system that includes speakers as well as transmitters for a wireless microphone. Farwell said two black speakers and a transmitter would be installed on 12 of the black exterior light polls located around the square.
“The speakers and transmitter would be located on the corner light poles and in the middle of each block,” Farwell said. “Music would be featured throughout the day and the wireless microphone option will be utilized at various community events such as the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, the Homecoming parade and Cruzin’ Clarinda.”
Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull said the speakers will be a nice addition.
“Especially at the Band Jamboree so everyone can hear the announcement of who the bands are and so on,” she said.
Farwell said the Chamber of Commerce would be responsible for any repairs associated with the system. The Clarinda Public Works Department would be hired to install the sound system.
“I have spoken with Public Works Department Director Adam Brown and he assures us there is adequate wattage there for the outlets,” Farwell said. “This will definitely be a nice addition and enhancement of the Clarinda Downtown Revitalization Program.”
Also Wednesday, the council entered closed session to conduct a performance review of Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon and discuss a possible salary increase for the new fiscal year starting July 1.
After just over one hour of discussion, the council returned to open session. The council approved a total pay increase of 3% for McClarnon, which matched the raises budgeted for other salaried city employees.
The pay increase will be divided between McClarnon’s duties as both city manager and city clerk/treasurer. He will receive a 1.5% increase for each position.
In other business, the council approved a pay request in the amount of $253,650 from Building Crafts, Inc., for work relating to the improvements at the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Mary Grebert was also reappointed to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board of Commission Wednesday. Tara Keller and Ed Geeding were also appointed to the Library Board of Trustees, with terms starting July 1.
