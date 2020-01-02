Employees with the city of Clarinda will be receiving a significant increase to their benefits package next year.
The Clarinda City Council approved the new insurance plan for 2020 during its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Clarinda City Hall. The plan features the addition of dental and vision coverage as well as an increase to the life insurance program.
“Because we don’t have dental and vision, it’s a little harder to recruit and retain employees. We have had some turnover in employees and part of the reason we have that is because we don’t offer those benefits,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
Initially, United Healthcare had notified the city its health insurance premium would be increasing by 13.8 percent for 2020. McClarnon instructed the city insurance broker to try negotiating for a better deal. The company responded by offering to lower the health insurance increase to 7.8 percent if the city added dental and vision coverage to its plan.
With the 13.8 percent increase to the medical coverage already offered by the city, McClarnon said the city would be paying just over $455,000 in premiums for the year. With the proposal made by United Healthcare, the city could add dental and vision coverage for only $1,200 more.
“To me, honestly, I think this is a good time to go ahead and add the dental and vision benefits,” McClarnon said. “It is also an inexpensive move.”
Currently, the city also offers a $20,000 life insurance policy to employees. McClarnon said the city could add a one-time salary amount to the life insurance for a cost of $2,000 a year.
Mayor Lisa Hull said the Employee Benefit Committee had previously reviewed the proposal to add the extra benefits to the city insurance program. Based on that review the committee recommended the council approve the changes.
Besides improving the ability of the city to recruit and retain employees, it also aligns the city with the benefits Clarinda Regional Health Center offers.
“We still, down the road, want to become a big group with them. We can sign a 28E agreement and become a group with the hospital. There are future savings in premiums by doing that, so by us changing this and aligning with the hospital benefits right now, it’s an easier transition down the road,” McClarnon said. “I think, in society today, we have to look at consolidation a lot more and I think this is a good start.”
