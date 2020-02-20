Clarinda is less than one month away from finalizing the funding for a $1.5 million street improvement project planned for this summer.
The Clarinda City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, Feb. 12, to approve a bond purchase agreement with D.A. Davidson of Des Moines for the sale of the $1.5 million in bonds. Scott Stevenson of D.A. Davidson attended the meeting to review the terms of the agreement with the council.
“What we have in front of you tonight is a bond purchase agreement. It’s a contract where we would agree to buy the bonds from the city and then resell them to investors,” Stevensen said.
The contract, Stevensen said, locks in all the terms of the financing of the bond sale. This includes the interest rate, the amortization schedule, the call feature on the bonds and the fee paid to D.A. Davidson.
Clarinda will pay a 3% interest on the bonds. However, by issuing the bonds at that rate, Stevensen said D.A. Davidson would actually pay the city an additional $111,000. He said the added payment is known as premium.
“Interest rates investors demand in today’s marketplace is substantially lower than 3%. So it’s kind of like points on a mortgage, if you will. You pay a point and get a lower rate. The reverse is happening here. You’re receiving money up front in exchange for offering investors a higher interest rate than what they would otherwise need,” Stevensen said.
As a result, the true interest cost to the city would only be approximately 2.05 percent. The bonds would be paid off over a period of 10 years. Stevensen said in the first fiscal year the city would pay $155,000. In future, the payments would be approximately $180,000 per year.
Clarinda would also have the option to call the debt early or refinance the bonds in 2027. After that date there would be no penalty to the city to call or refinance the bonds.
“It’s probably unlikely you’re going to have a chance to refinance then, given how low rates are today, but you never know,” Stevensen said.
“When I first started here we did refinance some because we could get a cheaper interest rate. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen with this one,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
