It was no walk in the park, but it was a decision the city of Clarinda felt had to be made.
Clarinda Parks and Recreation Department Director Jebb Fish announced Tuesday, March 31, Clarinda was closing the playgrounds at all four parks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, Fish said the public restrooms at the parks will also be closed until further notice.
“We have four parks and all have playground equipment on them,” Fish said. “Playground equipment has several major touch points where kids pull themselves up, as wells as steps and hand rails. All the kids are using the same things, so we just need to be smart and try to combat this.”
The playground equipment is located at City Park, Charles Hockenberry Memorial Park, Landers Park and Kiwanis Park. Fish said studies have suggested the current virus can survive on plastic surfaces for three to four days. The city also has one wooden playground structure and it is believed the virus can live on that surface for four days. Various types of metal used in the equipment at all four parks can also hold the virus for a prolonged period of time.
Signs have been posted to inform the public not to use the playground equipment due to the virus. He hopes people will abide by the recommendations.
“Sure, there has been some disappointment, but I think everyone understands the situation and has been pretty positive,” Fish said. “In our area we haven’t seen a lot of cases yet, but we would rather be proactive than reactive.”
As the weather improved over the final week of March, Fish said more and more families were utilizing the parks. As a result, large groups of children were using the playground equipment at the same time.
“We hoped there would only be one family there at a time and they could disinfect their hands or wash their hands after using the playground equipment and be okay. But we started looking over and seeing multiple families at the same time. They really weren’t practicing social distancing,” Fish said. “This is something other cities had been starting to do. There were so many people utilizing it, we felt it was time because there was no way to disinfect the equipment over and over again every day.”
Concerns over the use of playground equipment by large groups of children are shared by cities and facilities across the state. The Iowa Parks and Recreation Association conducted a survey that was completed at noon Wednesday, April 1, that showed 53% of the cities that responded had closed their playgrounds.
“Those results are still a little deceiving. Only 15 percent answered no, they were not closing down. Based on all the other options for answers, the remainder indicated they were at least coming up with a plan to close them. I think they all are eventually going to end up closing,” Fish said.
Fish said the decision to close the public restrooms at the parks was made due to the same maintenance concerns as the playground equipment.
“We are not opening the park restrooms at this time. The doors will be locked. We can’t disinfect them enough if people are going in to utilize them,” Fish said.
However, people may still visit the parks and utilize the other features they offer. Fish said three of the parks in the city have walking trails people can enjoy, while some of the parks also have tennis and basketball courts that can still be utilized by the public.
“People are bored being at home with nothing to do, so they want to get out. As a result, our parks are busier than normal. It is good that they are getting out and getting some fresh air, but they need to be careful about grouping up too much,” Fish said.
