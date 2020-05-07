Clarinda has finalized the sale of the final piece of property at the Allen Davison Business Park.
The Clarinda City Council approved the sale of the tract of land to MidAmerican Energy during its meeting Wednesday, April 22, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the city was asking $21,600 for the 2.16 acre lot. That is the same price paid by Clarinda El Porton Mexican Grille, Inc. when it purchased the lot in 2017 with the intent of building a restaurant on the property. However, the owners informed the city in January 2019 they would not be building the restaurant and the property was deeded back to the city.
Prior to approving the sale of the land, a public hearing on the disposal of the property located at 104 Essie Davison Drive was held. Colby Hannasch of MidAmerican Energy attended the meeting via Zoom. The company intends to construct a building on the property to store equipment for the new wind park being developed in Page and Taylor counties.
“We’re excited to be expanding in Clarinda and excited to be able to build a facility like this in order to service the new wind farm that’s coming,” Hannasch said.
Council member Craig Hill said some local residents told him they would have preferred to see a commercial business located at the site. Hill said he told the people the city needed to find a way to generate property taxes from the land and if they had concerns they should participate in the public hearing.
McClarnon said the Allen Davison Business Park was developed in 2002. The location was intended to be an industrial park for the city and the land is zoned for industrial use.
“There is a lot of retail there, but it’s still zoned industrial. So this building will fit right in for what it’s zoned,” McClarnon said.
Also Wednesday, the council approved the sale of a lot at 700 East Grant Street to Lisle Corporation.
The dilapidated property was deeded to the city. McClarnon said the city then took down the house that stood on the lot.
“Most of the other property in that block is owned by Lisle Corporation. So I was approached by them and they said they would like to purchase it,” McClarnon said.
Lisle Corporation offered the city $5,000 for the lot. Although the city had approximately $7,000 invested in acquiring the lot and demolishing the house, McClarnon said he was pleased with the offer.
“We’re only losing a couple thousand dollars by doing that. Just to refresh your memory, the last time we sold a piece of property the city ended up having, years ago, next to another property. We got a total of $300 out of it, so we’re pretty happy with the $5,000 we were offered,” McClarnon said.
Since no oral or written comments were presented during the public hearing, the council approved a resolution to sell the land.
The city council also approved a resolution during the meeting allowing a five-year graduated tax abatement for Ben Schmitt on a development at 922 East State Street. The development is within the City Wide Urban Revitalization District.
“Ben’s made a lot of nice improvements down on that property. I’m very happy with the addition he just built on with it. They moved a lot of dirt. So, I think it looks very nice,” McClarnon said.
