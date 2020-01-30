Clarinda embarked on its proposal to complete a $1.5 million street improvement project Wednesday, Jan. 22, by preparing to enter into a loan agreement to finance the work.
The Clarinda City Council held a public hearing on a plan to borrow the necessary funding for the project. No objections to the proposed loan agreement were raised during the hearing.
Therefore, the city council authorized Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon to sign the necessary documents to prepare for the sale of General Obligation bonds to finance the project. McClarnon said the interest on the bonds was expected to be no more than 3 percent.
A second public hearing was held Wednesday concerning the maximum property tax dollars the city can levy for in Fiscal Year 2021. No objections to the proposed levy rate were voiced during the public hearing.
Therefore, the city council approved a resolution setting the maximum levy rate at $13.69 per $1,000 assessed valuation. However, McClarnon noted the levy rate in the resolution did not include the library levy or the debt service levy.
With the city taxing for those two additional levies, the total proposed levy for the city in Fiscal Year 2021 would be $17 per $1,000 assessed valuation. That is the same rate citizens are currently being taxed at.
Later in the meeting, the city council also held a brief budget workshop. McClarnon said the proposed budget would leave the city with an ending balance of approximately $313,000 in the General Fund.
The budget features $10.4 million in capital projects for the upcoming year. That includes work on the new sewer plant and the $1.5 million street improvement project.
The city budget must be certified with the state by March 31. Therefore, McClarnon said he would like to hold the public hearing to finalize the budget during the March 11 council meeting.
Also during the meeting, the council approved its committee appointments for 2020. There were eight committees members of the council were assigned to.
Appointed to the Landfill Committee was Matt Ridge and alternate Austin Ascherl; Planning and Zoning Board council liaison, Craig Hill; Beautification Committee, Jeff McCall; Clarinda Economic Development Corporation board, Lisa Hull and Craig Hill; and the Rural Water Advisory Committee, Gary McClarnon, Colt Glidden and Craig Hill
Serving on the 2020 Finance Committee would be Lisa Hull, Austin Ascherl, James Shore, Keith Brothers and Gary McClarnon. The Park and Recreation Advisory Committee included Lisa Hartley, Seth Allbaugh, Greg Jones, Darla Brooke, Scott Brown and council liaison Jeff McCall. The Airport Committee consisted of Jeff McCall, Matt Ridge, Lisa Hull, Steve Mowery, Milo Beery, Gary McClarnon, Jay Moses and Marty Iske.
The council also entered into an engineering agreement with McClure Engineering for the purchase of snow removal equipment at the Clarinda Municipal Airport. Under the agreement, the company will be paid $29,960 to draft the specifications to snow plow based on Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
Once the specifications are in place, the city can take bids to purchase the snow plow. The FAA would pay 90 percent of the cost and the city would pay the remaining 10 percent.
In other business, the council approved a pay request from Crain Construction in the amount of $27,592.25 for the NSK Corporation backup water supply project. McClarnon said this was the payment of the retainage fee making the end of the project.
