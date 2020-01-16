Based on the results of a street inventory and condition report, the Clarinda City Council has identified which streets will most likely be included in a significant street improvement project planned for this summer.
Dave Sturm, an engineer with Snyder and Associates, met with the council during its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Lied Public Library to review the report results.
Sturm said the city of Clarinda has approximately 46 miles of streets to care for. Those streets include almost 30 miles of asphalt streets; 14 miles, concrete; and 1.5 miles of gravel streets within the city limits.
The streets were evaluated with the use of pavement condition index that rates each street on a scale from 0 to 100. Based on that scale, a 0 rating would be a completely failed street and a street with a 100 rating would be brand new pavement in perfect condition.
“A great pavement, we usually consider to be 80 or above. An average pavement is probably 60 or above. If you start getting below a rating of 50, you’re starting lose the surface life of that pavement and the curve is really deteriorating fast. Once you get below 40 it’s a rough pavement,” Sturm said.
A color-coded map of the city streets was developed based on where each street was rated on the index. Streets rating 80 or higher were coded as green, 60 or higher, blue; below average, yellow; and failing streets, red.
“You can see there is a lot of yellow and red on this map, which is not fun for a city to see. It’s a lot of expense to get your streets up to an acceptable level of service,” Sturm said.
Therefore, Sturm suggested the city target the red streets on the map during its street improvement project planned for this summer.
Those streets included West Scidmore Street near North 21st Street and North 22nd Street because of its proximity to Clarinda Lutheran School. Other streets were State Street; Garfield Street from Agriland to 16th Street; Eilers Lane; and Logan Street.
In the street condition section of the report, Sturm said the report identifies the various types of distress found on the pavement. This can include different kinds of cracking, potholes and other types of blowups. The section also reviews the causes for this damage and ways the city may be able to prevent such damage.
“With any city, you are probably going to have 90 percent of these different stresses in your pavements. It just happens in every town in Southwest Iowa. Freeze/thaw is a big problem in this part of the country and it’s just something we have to deal with,” Sturm said.
Sturm explained most of the defects in a pavement occur at a joint or newly formed crack. As a result, he said it is wise for cities to seal those sections to keep water and salt out of the cracks and help ensure the longevity of the pavement.
“That comes down to that freeze and thaw. You get water in that crack and it freezes and pops the joints. That starts your pothole. It gets worse every year,” Sturm said.
“Most good condition streets, we recommend joint crack sealing and not much more,” Sturm said. “You’ll get five to 10 years out of it if it’s done properly.”
After reviewing the report, the council approved an engineering agreement with Snyder and Associates for the 2020 street improvement project.
The agreement would include overseeing the reconstruction of Garfield Street from Eighth Street to 10th Street in front of the Agriland. The remainder of the project would include repairing the problem streets Sturm identified in the report.
“The rest of the projects on that list would include milling, some minor patching if needed, curb repairs if needed and asphalt overlays. You will also be required to do ADA curb ramps whenever we do these projects,” Sturm said. “We think we can get it out to bid, probably, by your March meeting. That will be good for contractors to be able to bid that this spring and for their summer workload.”
In order to finance the street improvement project, the city council also set a public hearing for Jan. 22 to consider issuing General Obligation bonds worth $1.5 million.
