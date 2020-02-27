Taxpayers in Clarinda will have a final chance to voice their opinions on the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2021 during a public hearing set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Clarinda City Hall.
The Clarinda City Council set the date of the hearing during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12. The city budget must be certified with the Page County Auditor and the state of Iowa by March 31.
Prior to scheduling the public hearing, the council held a brief budget workshop with Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon. During the budget workshop, McClarnon said he added revenue and expense figures for Clarinda Regional Health Center.
As a municipal hospital, the city must include the budget for the center as part of its overall budget. McClarnon said the hospital budgeted total revenues and expenses of $60 million each for the new fiscal year.
“I can tell you, by looking at their financials, they’re on pace to do about $40 million this year,” McClarnon said.
For the third straight year Clarinda will maintain a total levy rate of $17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. With the rollback, and provided the reassessment did not increase the value of a home, the owner of a $100,000 house would see a reduction of approximately $31 a year in the city portion of property taxes.
Maintaining a consistent levy rate, McClarnon said, also benefits owners of commercial property in the community.
“That really helps the commercial business. There are no increase their taxes because the rollback doesn’t change,” McClarnon said.
In other business, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance adding electronic smoking devices to an existing ordinance prohibiting the use of all tobacco products at all public areas or places in the city. The new section of the ordinance would prohibit the use of e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, e-hookahs and vape pens.
Page County Public Health Department Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Brandy Powers met with the council Jan. 22 to discuss adding electronic smoking devices to the current city ordinance. The new ordinance would apply to city facilities like the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda City Hall, Lied Center, Lied Public Library, Clarinda Municipal Stadium and city parks.
“I did work very closely with Brandy on the wording. We exchanged several emails making sure we had the wording just perfect so we do qualify for a grant to help us replace our signage,” McClarnon said.
