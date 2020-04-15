Clarinda will consider the sale of the final piece of property at the Allen Davison Business Park when the Clarinda City Council next meets Wednesday, April 22, at the Lied Public Library.
The council set the public hearing on the disposal of property located at 104 Essie Davison Drive during its meeting Wednesday, April 8, at Clarinda City Hall. To limit the size of the meeting to less than 10 people, to comply with efforts to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus, most of the council members attended the Zoom meeting remotely.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the city is asking $21,600 for the 2.16 acre lot. That is the same price paid by Clarinda El Porton Mexican Grille, Inc. when it purchased the lot in 2017 with the intent of building a restaurant on the property. However, the owners informed the city in January 2019 they would not be building the restaurant and the property was deeded back to the city.
“MidAmerican Energy has come forward and said they would like to purchase those 2.16 acres of land. They want to use it for constructing a building where they will be storing equipment and materials that are need to keep the new wind park in operation. The new wind park is located in Page and Taylor counties,” McClarnon said.
Although some inventory for the wind park would be stored at the facility, McClarnon said larger items like turbine blades, towers and housing units would be stored closer to the construction site.
Following the public hearing April 22, McClarnon said the council could then consider a resolution approving the sale of the lot to MidAmerican Energy.
Council member Jeff McCall asked if MidAmerican Energy would still be keeping its other building in Clarinda as well. McClarnon said the company would be keeping that building.
Members of the council were provided drawing of the proposed structure. However, McClarnon said he has not seen actual blueprints yet for the new building.
“I would really like to see how it’s going to sit on the property. Once they get the blueprints they’ll send those. I assume the section of the building that has the brick on it will probably face Essie Davison Drive because that is one of the requirements with the covenants of the business park,” McClarnon said.
Another public hearing was also set for April 22 on the disposal of property at 700 E. Grant St.
“We ended up getting a house deeded to us that needed to be torn down at 700 E. Grant St. That property has been torn down and Lisle Corporation would actually like to buy the parcel of land because they own the majority of the rest of the block that goes along with that,” McClarnon said.
McClarnon said the city had invested approximately $7,500 in tearing down the property and paying associated attorney fees. Lisle Corporation offered $5,000 for the property and there has been no other interest in the lot.
“They don’t plan on building anything on it. They just want to control the property because, like I said, they own the majority of the rest of the block. They will maintain it. We won’t even have to maintain it or do anything to it,” McClarnon said.
In total, McClarnon said four public hearings would be held during the April 22 meeting. Although the general public is being instructed not to attend the meeting in person due to the COVID-19 virus, McClarnon said citizens could still use electronic alternatives to voice their comments during any of the public hearings.
“Even though the general public cannot attend the public hearings, they can still do it via Zoom or call in,” McClarnon said. “It will be interesting to hold public hearings without actually having any general public.”
