Sidewalks serve a vital function for cities, so the Clarinda City Council is taking steps to ensure there are plenty of walkways for local residents to safely use in the future.
At its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance pertaining to the clearing of ice and snow from sidewalks. The first reading was approved by a vote of 4-1 with council member Matt Ridge casting the opposing vote.
“Our current language is very vague. It just says that snow will be removed off of sidewalks in a reasonable time,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
The proposed new ordinance would require property owners to clear their sidewalks of snow or ice within 24 hours of the city streets being cleared.
“The city may clear them and assess the cost against the property owner for collection in the same manner as property tax. I also put on there the minimum fee would be set at $100. That gets people’s attention,” McClarnon said.
Ridge said he liked the intent of the ordinance given the problems Clarinda has had with clearing sidewalks in the past. However, he was concerned about two specific aspects of the proposed ordinance.
“To have ice also removed, I understand the safety concerns again, to me that is too quick. I also don’t like the $100 fee,” Ridge said.
Council member James Shore asked how much common sense goes into enforcing the ordinance depending on the amount of snow or ice involved. McClarnon said enforcement is up to the discretion of the city.
“In the past, enforcing any ordinances, we’ve been pretty lenient up to a point. We typically give you a lot of time to get stuff done. We’ve been more lenient than we have just strict, boom, you have to have it done by this,” McClarnon said.
“If you’re going to do some leniency, you have to have some sort of delineating points saying enough is enough as opposed to ‘it’s been too long or it’s been too many times.’ So I don’t know how to handle that,” Ridge said.
McClarnon said if the $100 fee was lowered, the city would then be in competition with individuals or companies who offer snow removal services.
“That’s why the fee is so high. We don’t really want to do it. We want to encourage people to hire someone else to do it,” McClarnon said.
Also during the meeting, as part of the Healthy Hometown Iowa Initiative underway in Clarinda, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance requiring all future subdivisions in the city to install sidewalks.
“We’ve talked about getting more sidewalks so people could be more mobile - walking more, riding bikes more. One of the recommendations they had was when we have new subdivisions we require sidewalks be part of that, which I think is a good idea,” McClarnon said.
The wording of the current ordinance in place for Clarinda, McClarnon said, is very vague about whether or not developers need to install sidewalks. The new ordinance would require all new subdivisions to install sidewalks measuring four feet in width to meet the standard city specifications.
“There are some older ones out there that our smaller than that. But anything new, or being replaced, our specs say has to be four feet wide,” McClarnon said.
An obvious area where the lack of sidewalks can be seen is the Mace Addition near the Clarinda Lutheran School. The addition was built in the 1960s, but has no sidewalks.
“There were no sidewalks required and there are no sidewalks up there,” McClarnon said.
During a capital projects planning workshop held in October, the council discussed a sidewalk matching funds project. In an effort to replace deteriorating sidewalks in the community, the city would share the cost of the new sidewalk with the homeowners.
The city has budgeted $50,000 for the project in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
“They pay half, we pay half and we get some sidewalks replaced. When the $50,000 is gone, it’s gone, but then let’s look and see how successful it is. Maybe this is something we need to try to continue to do every year,” McClarnon said during the workshop.
