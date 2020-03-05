Clarinda Academy names new director

Clarinda Academy, a residential academic and behavioral health treatment center for at-risk youth, has announced the appointment of experienced leader and Clarinda native Nola Bond as Executive Director.
Bond comes to Clarinda Academy with more than two decades of experience leading human resource efforts across industries with a specialization within the education space. Prior to joining the Academy, Bond ran her own consulting firm in Council Bluffs and served in numerous leadership capacities within Northwest Missouri State University. Her roles included vice president of strategy and operations, where she was responsible for developing key business partnerships. Bond will utilize her vast experience in HR to further strengthen Clarinda Academy’s culture to support students and staff.
“As a member of the Clarinda Community School District’s Board of Education for nearly four years, I understand and value the educational services Clarinda Academy provides at-risk students,” Bond said. “I am dedicated to ensuring our staff receives the support and professional development they need to provide the highest level of service to the adolescents in our care. In my first few months on the job, I feel like chief listening officer will be a more appropriate title than executive director, since I’ll be learning directly from our staff and students about what we’re doing well and the areas we’ll need to work on together.”
At Clarinda Academy, every aspect of the school is student-centered and designed to accommodate individual learning styles, providing each student the greatest potential to succeed. The Academy puts each student’s treatment needs first and foremost, with students receiving outpatient therapy and counseling in the setting that best suits them. Throughout a student’s stay at the Academy, they are challenged to analyze their challenges and experience successes in nearly every area of life.
“Given Nola’s familiarity with the community and the school system in Clarinda, as well as her passion for education and working with adolescents, we felt she was the ideal choice to lead Clarinda Academy,” said Bill Dean, Senior Vice President of Operations, with Sequel Youth and Family Services. “Nola’s history of culture-building within the organizations she has served will be a tremendous benefit to our students and staff. Her ability to create critical partnerships with local businesses and organizations will also be an asset to the Academy and, more importantly, the community.”
To learn more about Clarinda Academy, visit https://www.clarindaacademy.org/
About Clarinda Academy
Clarinda Academy’s mission is to serve the unique academic, behavioral, social, emotional and physical needs of our students, who are in a critical period of their lives. Established in 1992, we are proud to have supported over 7,000 students from across the country. Clarinda is committed to creating and maintaining a safe, trusting, and caring environment that opens the door for life-changing opportunities.
About Sequel Youth and Family Services
Founded in 1999, Sequel Youth and Family Services is a leading national behavioral health organization that develops and operates a broad continuum of treatment programs for children, adolescents, adults, and families with severe behavioral health, emotional, and physical challenges. The Sequel Network consists of an extensive spectrum of programs designed to equip those we serve with the clinical and therapeutic services, as well as the tools, motivations, life skills, and education necessary to lead successful lives and reach their full potential.
Sequel serves the behavioral health journey over the client lifetime ranging from Autism spectrum disorder services to residential treatment services for behavioral health, child welfare, and juvenile justice clients. These programs and services are offered in a variety of facilities including in the community or in clinics, therapeutic day schools, therapeutic boarding schools, secure and staff-secure residential facilities, or PRTF’s (psychiatric residential treatment facilities). We are passionate about what we do and delight in providing the individuals we are privileged to serve with excellent programs that instill permanent, positive change and propel them toward their best and full potential. For more information, visit www.sequelyouthservices.com.
