Enhancing building safety, Clarinda schools implemented the Raptor system for visitors last week.
Visitors to any of the school buildings will be required to have their driver’s license scanned and will receive a badge to wear while they are in the building. The scan of the driver’s license will match the name to a data base listing everyone who has been convicted of a sexual-based crime that prevents them from being in a school.
“I had the Raptor system in Waukee and Johnston,” said Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman about her previous places of employment. “We have to look at the way safety impacts us. The solution with Raptor is to follow Iowa Code and strengthen student safety.”
No information from the license will be recorded. The data base is continually updated requiring school visitors to use Raptor during each visit.
“It’s a background check,” said high school assistant principal Josh Porter.
Visitors will be issued a sticker badge with their picture, name, date and time of entering the school.
“That way the school staff will be consistent on what should be seen in the building,” Bergman said about recognizing visitors.
If the system recognizes the person on the offender list, school personnel will inform the visitor they are not allowed to be in the school. Should the visitor become confrontational, school personnel will be able to instantly and simultaneously contact all administrators for additional help.
Raptor will only be used for people who intend on being in the school for an extended amount of time from school food delivery drivers and utility repair crews. School officials said, for example, parents and people who are only picking up a student for a dentist appointment or dropping off items for a student, will not use Raptor.
The entire Raptor system cost about $5,000.
With the use of a grant, Clarinda schools added other features to improve communication and safety.
Each school building will be equipped with a mobile communication device, similar to what Clarinda Police officers and Page County Sheriff deputies use while on duty.
Porter said the radios will be used to have a faster connection to emergency services.
He said during a previous basketball season, a fan in the stands had a medical emergency during a game. Rather than the school official use a telephone to call 911, the radio will go directly to the needed service.
“Sheriff Lyle Palmer and Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers have been very supportive of this,” Porter said.
The radios will also help contact each school building. Should an emergency situation arise at one building, school personnel can contact the others without the need of a telephone.
Bergman said substitute teachers and student-teachers will be issued certain color lanyards so staff will know who they are.
“We have to look at safety through a larger lens,” Bergman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.