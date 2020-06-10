"The future of Iowa Western is going to dictate, a little bit, the future of Southwest Iowa," said Gilbert Thomas, president of Bank Iowa in Clarinda.
Thomas was among a dozen people to attend a community forum held Wednesday, June 10, at the Edith Lisle Library on the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College. The forum allowed local residents and civic leaders an opportunity to provide input to assist the IWCC Board of Trustees in developing a profile for the next president of the college.
Dr. Dan Kinney currently serves as president of IWCC. However, he will be retiring from the position at the end of the year after 25 years service.
The main campus of IWCC is located in Council Bluffs. The college also has centers in Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan and Shenandoah. The forum in Clarinda was one of four such meetings hosted by the college. Morning and evening forums were held in Council Bluffs along with an afternoon forum at Harlan.
Serving as moderator of the public forum in Clarinda was Julie Golder of the Association of Community College Trustees. Also attending were IWCC Board of Trustees president Brent Siegrist, trustee Dr. John Marshall and trustee Dr. Stan Sibley.
"They (ACCT) have done hundreds of searches across the nation and know every nook and cranny of the community college system across the nation. We hired them to help us do a national search," Siegrist said.
"Perhaps the most important decision any governing board will ever have to make is the appointment of the next president," Golder said. "This profile is so important because candidates read it carefully to determine fit. Are candidates willing to put their career on the line to take a look? You are showcasing what you are about and where you need to go as an institution."
In times of adversity, like the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas said junior colleges and colleges often see their enrollments increase. However, since IWCC features several satellite campuses, Thomas said the new president needs to emphasis the importance the interaction of the college with those communities.
"You like our support when you do the tax levy, so we also like the support of the college here on an ongoing basis," Thomas said.
Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Renee Riedel said one way IWCC could show its support for Clarinda would be by partnering with the Clarinda Community School District on its new Career and Technical Education program.
"You have a big opportunity in this community with our school system," Thomas said. "I think the openness and the ability of our current administration is very entrepreneurial and collaborative with the business community and with the community college. So, I think you have a tremendous opportunity to infiltrate the K-12. I would recommend this person have that vision to communicate with, not only with this administration, but all these school districts out here."
Aaron Davidshofer of Lisle Corporation in Clarinda said IWCC also assists with local career fairs that expose local students to job opportunities that exist in the manufacturing and health care fields in the surrounding area. Davidshofer also serves on the advisory board of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (CEAM) located at the Clarinda campus. The program trains students to meet the specific needs of local manufacturing companies.
"We need to make sure that is sustainable moving forward for what manufacturers need in our part of the state," Davidshofer said.
Golder said the president profile was to be finalized Thursday, June 11, by the IWCC Board of Trustees. Once the profile is approved, recruitment for the position will start immediately.
The target date for receiving applications is Sept. 9. The search committee will then start a confidential review of the candidates and determine the semifinalists. Confidential interviews will then take place with the semifinalist during the first week of October.
Based on those interviews, Golder said the selection committee will identify three to five finalists for the position. Those finalists will participate in forums similar to those held Wednesday.
"Everyone will have an opportunity to ask challenging questions and fill out a comment card on strengths and weaknesses. That will go to the board as part of their deliberation," Golder said.
A final decision on the new president of IWCC, Golder said, is expected to be made in late November.
