As the world observed the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Clarinda City Council was forced to postpone the city’s most popular community beautification project.
The city council agreed Wednesday, April 22, to postpone the Eighth Annual City Wide Cleanup Days until late summer or early fall as a result of continued concerns over the potential of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The event had been scheduled for May 28-30.
“I think the end of May is a problem. I think that’s too soon to have something like this because we don’t want to risk having any big gatherings,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
Originally, Clarinda held its Citywide Cleanup Days in conjunction with Earth Day. However, last year, the event was moved to May 30 through June 1 due to weather concerns. As a result of the excellent participation generated by the later dates, the city council again set the event for late May this year.
Since many other cities are either canceling or postponing their cleanup events, McClarnon requested direction from the council on how Clarinda should proceed this year.
“Most cities have postponed or canceled their cleanup days. The once that have postponed have mostly postponed until the fall just to make sure we’re past this. The once that are canceling are canceling because they know we’re going to have a revenue shortfall. So they’re saying we’re going to save that money and wait until next year,” McClarnon said.
“I believe Shenandoah scratched theirs for this year,” Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull said.
Council member Jeff McCall asked why there were concerns about a large number of people gathering at the collection site.
“If they’re in their cars or trucks, and they’re in a line, you can limit how many people were inside the site,” McCall said. “If they got it in their vehicle, they should be able to get it out of their vehicle. We should just have somebody down there policing what is being dropped off. We shouldn’t have to unload their trucks for them.”
However, since many of the participants are elderly, McClarnon said the city staff does assist people with unloading their vehicles. As a result, the workers and people participating are in close proximity to one another.
“I don’t know how you’re going to enforce keeping the social distancing,” McClarnon said. “You have to figure the employees alone down there almost equal 10, and there are times, Jeff, where we have quite a few (citizens) there at one time.”
Council member Matt Ridge said people would be less likely to participate if the cleanup days were held in May because of the COVID-19. He said the city would likely see better results in the fall.
Council member Craig Hill said with so many people staying home because of the virus, there could actually be higher participation than past years. The problem with that, he said, is it would raise the cost of the event when the city is already facing budget constraints due to the virus.
“I think, maybe, later on would be better because people may get some of that stuff to the landfill themselves,” Hill said.
Council members Jamie Shore and Austin Ascherl also agreed it would be best to push the dates back to August or later.
“Right now we don’t have to come with that date. We can wait a little bit longer and see how things go. You may decide you want to push it out to September or October. A lot of it just depends on when this peaks and when we start seeing the downside of the curve,” McClarnon said.
