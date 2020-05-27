After being closed for two and one-half months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city facilities in Clarinda are set to reopen their doors June 1.
The Clarinda City Council unanimously voted Wednesday, May 27, to proceed with opening the city facilities in accordance with state guidelines relating to the pandemic. This will include the opening of the Lied Center, Lied Public Library and Clarinda City Hall.
The council set Monday, June 1, as a tentative date to open the facilities during its meeting May 13. That allowed the department heads time to determine how the facilities would operate once they were reopened.
"I want to thank the department heads. You guys have done very well through the quarantine," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said during the council meeting Wednesday night.
"I want to thank the department heads for structuring the quarantine and reopening well," council member Matt Ridge said.
McClarnon said the most challenging facility to open would be the Lied Center. Therefore, Clarinda Parks and Recreation Director Jebb Fish attended the meeting to review the restrictions that will need to be in place.
Since the facility can only operate at half its normal capacity, which would be approximately 40 people, Fish said access would be limited to members rather than daily admission patrons. An age restriction of 14, unless accompanied by a parent, will also be implemented.
Fish said the Lied Center would also be following social distancing requirements of keeping people six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will also be available at the sign-in desk and other locations throughout the facility.
Along with the recreation portion of the Lied Center, Fish said the swimming pool would also be open. However, use of the pool will be restricted to swimming laps and conducting swimming lessons. Water aerobics and similar fitness programs will not be offered initially.
"This will all be until the restrictions are lifted," Fish said.
As part of reopening the Lied Center, the playgrounds at the four parks in Clarinda will also be reopened. The playgrounds were closed March 31 to prevent the spread of the virus.
Library Director Andrew Hoppmann said the library board also voted Thursday, May 21, to proceed with opening the library June 1. Until at least June 15, Hoppmann said the library would be open for its regular hours each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Like the Lied Center, the library would be restricted to approximately 40 people in the facility at any given time. However, curbside pickup would be available Monday through Friday by calling the library.
"We're going to keep our age restriction at 7 and under needing to have a parent or guardian with them at all times," Hoppmann said.
Restrictions will also be placed on the meeting rooms at the library and the computer lab will be closed since that would place several people in a small room together. Instead, the library will place four laptop computers around the library for visitors to use.
"We will locate those throughout the library so those who need to come in and use a computer have access. We're asking people to limit their time at the library to no more than an hour," Hoppmann said.
Hoppmann said the library is also planning to proceed with its Summer Concert Series at the outdoor pavilion. The first concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, and social distancing guidelines will be followed for the event.
McClarnon said he felt very confident about opening City Hall on June 1. He said people entering the building would be screened at the front door.
"The first question will be if they need to be inside City Hall. If not, we'll take care of their business right there and move on," McClarnon said.
