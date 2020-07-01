Half-day preschool will be provided in the Clarinda School District starting in the 2020-2021 term.
That decision was made by the Board of Education at a meeting June 24.
Classes will be scheduled five days per week for 4-year-olds enrolled. Currently, there are 60 children on a registration list.
Clarinda Community Preschool, which had been located in the former First United Methodist Church education unit on West Washington Street, closed this spring. The building was purchased earlier by Page County, with plans to move some operations to the site.
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said that although the district “didn’t anticipate having these extra students, they’re here [and] we will serve them. It will just look different.”
Based on the registration list at present, the number of children in each class could be 15. Accommodations will be made for special education students.
She said providing the preschool classes “will give us a great opportunity to look at how we’re serving them and give us time to form stakeholder groups.”
The district, she said, has “very knowledgeable preschool teachers who have some really good ideas for social-emotional learning.”
She said officials have “talked to our preschool teachers about this, [and] how we can provide the best structure within our fiscal means, and within half a day. It’s been a great process.
“We’re approving this for a half day, for this school year,” said board president Greg Jones. “That gives us time to work with the community [for] a better plan. A half day is a step in the right direction.”
He and Bergman said local officials would work with Iowa legislators, particularly Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, to advocate for funding of full-day programs.
“This is an area we’ve been working on for several years, trying to get fully funded,” said director Ann Meyer. “It hasn’t happened yet, so I would just like to encourage everybody to please write your legislators and tell them how important this early education is for these children and those developmental stages.”
She added: “It’s nurturing, it’s social, it’s academic. It’s all those things into one. And if we have them for a full day, in whichever setting, but in a full-day program, then that’s just going to validate everything that happens in kindergarten, first, second and third [grades], those early formative years, because brain development is just so critical at that time.”
Bergman said the district has prepared information about the preschool program that will distributed to members of the public to answer “all the questions that might be out there” and to “hear feedback.”
Director Darin Sunderman said it was important to “educate the public” and let them know that “when these private places go away” programs operated by a public school system must adhere to certain guidelines, such as requirements for hiring teachers.
Initiating the preschool program, Bergman said, was a necessary response. “The shift happened quickly,” she said, “and we needed to do something. We had to pivot. It was the best we could do [to] serve all of the kids who were on that list. We need to celebrate what we can do.”
She said people who want information about the program can contact her or Elementary Principal Cynthia Opperman.
In other matters at the June 24 meeting, the board approved a tuition agreement between the Clarinda School District and the South Page School district for the 2020-2021 year.
A similar arrangement involving the two districts was in effect during the 2019-2020 period.
Under terms of the agreement, Clarinda will provide services to South Page students in grades nine through 12, except those students who are open enrolled out of South Page to any other district, including Clarinda. But students who are open enrolled into South Page from other districts are covered. Arrangements for special education students will be made separately by South Page.
The agreement includes all academic, extra-curricular and co-curricular programming, with South Page students attending school in Clarinda based on each student’s academic need.
Clarinda will attempt to develop a high school class schedule that meets requests by South Page and accommodates resident Clarinda students.
South Page students may also participate in athletic and non-athletic activities.
Regarding tuition, South Page will pay Clarinda an amount equal to 100 percent of the amount designated by the state as the regular Clarinda district cost per pupil, based on hours of attendance, for each South Page student taking classes in Clarinda.
The number of South Page student participants will be counted on Oct. 1, 2020, and on the third Friday in February 2021.
As specified in the agreement, South Page will be exclusively responsible for transporting its students to and from Clarinda daily for all academic and extra-curricular activities. Clarinda will provide transportation to South Page students to and from extra-curricular events outside Clarinda on the same basis as it provides transportation to Clarinda students.
In a related action, the Clarinda board approved a food service management agreement with South Page for 2020-2021. The fixed fee is $3,000, plus a mileage reimbursement.
Clarinda will provide oversight of the South Page food service department, ensuring that it is in compliance with state and federal regulations. South Page will be responsible for all associated costs of operation of the food service program.
Because this agreement will result in an increase in the workload and responsibilities of Clarinda Food Service Director Joyce Johansen, the board approved a $1,500 stipend for her.
In other business, the board:
Approved an increase of 1.9% in compensation for all administrative staff, with the exception of the superintendent and anyone hired within the last 60 days.
Approved a restructuring, for budgetary alignment, of paraeducator and associate staffing positions in the district. It was determined that six current positions are not needed. Positions will be posted, and individuals affected by non-renewal action can apply to be rehired.
Heard an update from Larson Engineering representative Gage DeCook on the improvement project for the athletic field at Clarinda High School. Removal of existing grass on the site is underway, and work is also being done on a lateral drainage system. These steps are in preparation for the placing on new sod on the field.
Approved a district-wide increase of 10 cents for all school lunches. The new prices will be $2.70 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade; $2.85 for high school students; and $3.85 for adults. The increases were required by the Healthy Kids Act.
Approved a 28E agreement with the Stanton School District for a one-third-time family and consumer science (FCS) instructor for 2020-2021. The contract amount is $27,443.87. The shared service agreement generates revenue from supplemental weighting.
Approved a shared personnel agreement with the Stanton district for a school business manager, Shirley Maxwell, for 2020-2021. Details of the arrangement are to be jointly determined, and the superintendents from each district will assign duties and responsibilities associated with the position.
Approved participation in the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) Agreement to Launch program. It focuses on core competencies such as career development, job attainment and job survival, basic skills, leadership and self-development strategies and personal skills. iJAG addresses pathways to success, and how to deal with academic, personal, environmental, socioeconomic and work-related barriers. State funding covers 80 percent of the program’s costs, with the local district supplying 20 percent -- $22,500.
Approved the hiring of Samuel Cohrs as an elementary teacher.
Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Cheyana Brownfield.
Approved the resignations of school bus drivers Kenney Wagoner, Mike Williams and Merrill Miller.
