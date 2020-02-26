After nearly 35 years of providing financial assistance to numerous worthwhile projects and organizations, the Clarinda Foundation recently had the rare opportunity to see the benefits of its efforts first hand.
With an office located on the north side of the Clarinda square, the Clarinda Foundation was one of 12 businesses to participate in the Clarinda Downtown Revitalization Project completed in November. The facade project resulted in improvements being made to 17 storefronts around the square.
“The facade project was personally important to me. I was born and raised in Clarinda, and I love my hometown. When you drive through some of the communities across the United States you can see how deteriorated they have become. Clarinda was fortunate a majority of the buildings had been kept up to a certain extent, but this project gave the businesses a facelift. It has really added to the aesthetic of the square and made it very welcoming and inviting,” Clarinda Foundation Executive Director Pam Herzberg said.
The Clarinda Foundation was founded in 1986 with the intent of helping spearhead fundraising efforts for the construction of the Clarinda Lied Center. The foundation is a 501C3 nonprofit corporation, which makes the contributions made through the foundation tax deductable to the extent of the law.
Last year, the total amount of grants issued by the Clarinda Foundation reached $1.3 million. Since 1991, the Clarinda Foundation has also awarded scholarships worth at total of $575,000 to local students.
In 2018, the foundation gave a grant of $125,000 to the city of Clarinda for the facade project. The grant was part of the matching funds required for the city to receive a Community Development Block Grant of $500,000 for the project.
Herzberg, who is serving her ninth year as executive director of the Clarinda Foundation, also served as chair of the Downtown Revitalization Committee during the facade project. Herzberg said the committee helped facilitate ongoing communication with the city of Clarinda, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the participating building owners during the project.
As part of the project, the Clarinda Foundation building received tuckpointing as well as having new doors installed at the office and at the sidewalk entrance to an apartment located above the office. New energy efficient windows and window trim was also installed in the office.
“We had the big windows they used to use in storefronts, but they were just not energy efficient at all. With the new windows we could tell the building has stayed warmer throughout the winter. When they completed the windows last summer, it also helped keep the building cooler,” Herzberg said.
Other work down on the building included replacing the canopy for the office. Herzberg said the former metal canopy would drip and in the winter this would create patches of ice that had to continually be cared for. New signage was also added to the front door and the building.
“Before, our signage was not as noticeable. It did not stand out. Now, there are dark letters against a light background that really pops. It makes it easier for people to find our building,” Herzberg said.
Although there were delays at different points during the facade project, Herzberg was very pleased with the final results. She said the project has created a sense of community pride, while also making the square more welcoming to local residents and visitors alike.
“The weather did not always cooperate, but once they actually got started it went very smoothly. We were not inconvenienced in our office in any way,” Herzberg said. “It gave the buildings a facelift and participating business owners a sense of pride in their buildings. Now, as a community, we can feel that same pride resonate in our downtown,” Herzberg said.
Along with the facade project, the Clarinda Foundation also awarded grants to two other projects intended to improve the appearance of the square. In 2015, the foundation awarded a grant of approximately $22,200 to the city of Clarinda to assist with the removal of asbestos from the Millhone Building and the Peterson Building on the southwest corner of the square.
The removal of the asbestos from the buildings cleared the way for the construction of the new Bank Iowa main branch and drive-up location currently underway in Clarinda.
Then, in 2018, the Clarinda Foundation awarded a grant of $10,000 to the city for two greenscape projects to be completed on the square. The first project was on the northwest corner of the square and served as the backdrop for the ceremony celebrating the completion of the facade project. The second greenscape will be created between the former Bank Iowa location on the southeast corner of the square and the Claridna.Net building just north of the bank.
Another grant awarded by the Clarinda Foundation in 2018 for $50,000 was presented to the Clarinda Parks and Recreation Department to assist with the purchase of new playground equipment at City Park. The new structure replaced the wooden fort near the brick restrooms.
The new playground structure features several slides including a taller area for older children to enjoy. There is also a specific area for children between the ages of 2 and 5, which includes a covered wagon with a slide. Other features are new swings, including a larger handicap-accessible swing, and a sit-down merry-go-round.
Private donations for the playground project were also routed through the Clarinda Foundation. Herzberg said she was pleased to see the people of Clarinda get behind the project.
“I don’t care what time I go down there, there are parents and grandparents with their kids utilizing it. The playground is a great asset for the community, not only for our residents and children, but also for the people who return to Clarinda. It is somewhere they can take their kids and they really enjoy it,” Herzberg said.
The Clarinda Foundation is overseen by a Board of Directors consisting of 11 people. Serving as officers for the board are Ed Brown, president; Bobbie Jo Allbaugh, vice president; Dan McClure, treasurer; and the executive director serves as the board appointed secretary.
The other board members are Scott Brown, Denise Green, Randy Pullen II, David Sperry, Pallin Turner, Jim Varley, Mark Walter and Josh Wyman. Beckie Finch serves as the office assistant.
Applications for grants from the Clarinda Foundation are posted to the foundation website on the first working day of April. The applications are in a PDF format that can be printed and returned or completed online and then saved and submitted electronically.
“This year, the applications will be posted on April 1 and are due by May 20. Once the applications are received, we have a grant committee made up of six current board members and one past board member that review every application on their own,” Herzberg said.
The committee then sends any questions it has about the grant applications to Herzberg so she can get the necessary answers. The committee then meets in June to make recommendations on which grants to award.
“We have a representative of each organization present a five minute overview of their project and why it’s important to their organization. We started that last year and is something we will continue,” Herzberg said.
The recommendations from the committee are presented to the full board in July for formal approval. The full board may also adjust an individual grant if necessary.
Grant recipients are notified in July and the awards are presented during a ceremony at the Lied Public Library. This year, that ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 30.
Herzberg said she enjoys meeting with the different organizations to award the grants. However, this will be the final ceremony she will attend as executive director.
Herzberg said she plans to retire from the position in December. She started her duties as executive director in February 2012.
“We want to be able to have the Clarinda Foundation here forever. To do that, we have to continue building our assets. The more contributions we receive, the more we can do for the community,” Herzberg said. “I want the people in the community to also realize they can contribute to the Foundation at any time. You can direct where you want your funds to go or have the board award the funds back to the community.”
Herzberg said it is essential the Clarinda Foundation continue its public-private partnerships as well. By simply looking around the community, Herzberg said it is clear Clarinda has benefited from the Clarinda Foundation over the last 34 years.
“I think there would have been a lot of project that would have gone uncompleted if the Clarinda Foundation was not able to provide these dollars. The Clarinda Foundation was instrumental in the fundraising for the Lied Center, the trail project at the park and helped with the purchase of equipment at the new hospital was first built,” Herzberg said.
