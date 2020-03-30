A letter from Clarinda High School assistant principal and activities director Josh Porter Monday, March 30, stated the high school’s prom has been canceled because of the threat of COVID-19.
Prom was scheduled Saturday, April 25.
“As most of you know, the social distancing order is in effect nationwide until April 30. We know that a lot of planning and hardwork has gone into the preparation for this event. We also recognized the sadness and frustration that this announcement will cause. Our highest priority is ensuring our students, families and community are safe,” states the letter.
Social distancing includes keeping at least 6 feet from others in public settings. Gatherings are recommended to not have more than 10 people in a room.
Porter told the Herald-Journal the prom cancellation is in no way connected with regular, daily school operations.
At the recommendation of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds March 15, Clarinda and other Iowa school districts have been closed since March 16. Reynolds suggested no classes for four weeks, which would end Monday, April 13. Porter said he expects school districts to have more guidance from state officials in coming days.
The letter states school officials are working on a plan to celebrate prom “in some way or another.” He is meeting with junior class student council officers and other prom committee members.
“It may not be in a traditional fashion, and any sort of timeline right know is unknown,” the letter states.
