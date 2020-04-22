Shannon Almelien at Clarinda High School in Clarinda has been named a finalist for the 2020 Warren E. Shull High School Student Council Adviser of the Year Award, sponsored by National Student Council (NatStuCo) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
Almelien is one of eight finalists from which a national high school winner will be announced on Adviser Appreciation Day that occured April 22 during National Student Leadership Week (April 19-25). Finalists also receive free registration to the National Student Council Conference in June where they will be formally recognized on stage.
Almelien is the high school counselor for Clarinda High School. Along with her school counseling duties, she is responsible for the Clarinda High School Student Council and the Clarinda Mentors in violence prevention program.
Almelien has served as Clarinda’s Student Council Adviser for nine years and has served as the Southwest Iowa District Officer for the Iowa Association of Student Councils (IASC) for the past two years. Almelien is the current Iowa Student Council High School Adviser of the year.
Additionally, Almelien and the Clarinda Student Council were awarded the IASC’s Honor Council Award in 2018 and the IASC’s Honor Council Award with Meritorious Distinction in 2019. Almelien lives with her husband Andrew, an elementary teacher for Clarinda; and children Erik, 9, and Addison, 8, to which she shows great appreciation and gratitude for their support.
“The finalists for the Warren E. Shull Award are skilled educators who epitomize the commitment student council advisers make to promote leadership, service, and civic engagement as qualities of good citizens through student council,” said Nara Lee, director of NASSP Student Leadership. “National Student Council congratulates Shannon Almelien for her exemplary efforts to nurture and develop these qualities in high school student leaders.”
Additional Iowa News for Student Council
Vicki Carsten from the Iowa Association for Student Council announced Iowa has two advisers selected as finalists. Tyler Stewart, Iowa’s Middle School Adviser of the Year was also selected as a finalist. Iowa has never had two advisers as national finalists. Both advisers will also be honored at the first-ever digital National Conference June 22 - 24.
National Student Council (NatStuCo) provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members. NatStuCo is dedicated to preparing and empowering student leaders to better serve their schools and communities. For more information, visit www.NatStuCo.org.
About NASSP
For more information about NASSP, located in Reston, Virginia, visit www.nassp.org or call 703-860-0200.
