FCCLA week is Feb. 10-14.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families.
Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
Today over 175,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters are active in a network of associations in all 50 states, in addition to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The work of FCCLA helps students and teachers focus on a variety of youth concerns, including parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, sustainability, nutrition and fitness, teen violence, and career preparation.
