Clarinda Community School District is offering educational material for students on its website while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a video Friday, March 20, high school assistant principal Josh Porter said the district has received questions if online learning is available. He said the state does not require offering online courses. Over the past three school years, the Clarinda district has implemented computer tablets for students to work on lessons.
“Nothing is homework. Nothing is required,” he said about the material on the website.
The district website does have a link for various educational items for grade levels. The website is clarinda.k12.ia.us. Information is under the link titled “important information regarding school closing.”
“It’s constantly updated,” Porter said. “We want to provide something for families at home who wanted an opportunity to work or keep kids busy.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday, March 15, recommended Iowa school districts close for four weeks to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 that is infecting thousands around the world and in the United States. All other school activities were suspended for the same time.
The district’s office is closed today to allow time for cleaning of the building.
