After nearly two years of service with the Clarinda Community School District, Jason Montgomery has resigned from his position as district business manager.
The resignation was approved by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors during its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the McKinley Central Office. The board approved the hiring of Montgomery during a meeting held March 27, 2018.
However, the resignation was not made public during the Jan. 29 meeting. An employee resignation was approved as part of the consent agenda for the meeting, but no discussion of the matter was held.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Chris Bergman said she was advised to withhold the name of the employee until the minutes of the meeting were released. Board secretary Nancy McKinnon estimated the minutes would be available seven to 10 days after the meeting.
The unapproved minutes for the meeting have now been posted on Boardbook, a website used by the school district to publicly announce meetings, work session and informational posts involving the school board. The Boardbook posting are linked to the district website.
Listed as part of the consent agenda in the minutes is the resignation of Montgomery.
The board was also initially scheduled to hold a closed session discussion during the Jan. 29 meeting "to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered," according to the agenda for the meeting.
However, at the start of the meeting, the board approved amending the agenda to remove the closed session and any subsequent action that may have been taken by the board after the closed session. The resignation of a district employee was also added to the consent agenda for the meeting.
A separate closed session was held at the end of the meeting Wednesday regarding the potential purchase or sale of real estate by the school district. The board was in closes session for approximately one hour and 15 minutes. However, no action was taken on the matter when the board returned to open session.
Also during the meeting Jan. 29, the board approved an application for modified allowable growth funds to support the district At-Risk program. Clarinda applied for $170,555 in funding.
The At-Risk program focuses on attendance, mental health, behavioral issues and other factors that put students at risk. The modified allowable growth funds pay for the salaries of the district behavior interventionist and Alternative Program facilitator, as well as a portion of the salary for the At-Risk Coordinator, school nurse and intervention specialist.
In other business, the board approved a special education transportation contract with the South Page School District. The board also accepted a donation of $500 from Lisle Corporation to allow students in Business Professionals of America at Clarinda High School to attend the state conference Feb. 16-18 in Des Moines.
