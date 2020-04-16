The Clarinda School District’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was approved by the board of education during a meeting Wednesday, April 8.
The budget calls for expenditures of $20,744,867, compared to an amount of $20,104,877 for the previous fiscal period.
The largest individual source of funding will be state foundation aid, $6,720,271, an increase from the $6,364,944 received the year before
Revenue from property taxes will total $3,862,698. That compares to an amount of $3,196,222 in the prior year.
The property tax levy was set at $12.62 per $1,000 taxable valuation, up from $10.95 the previous period.
In reviewing the budget numbers, Superintendent Chris Bergman said school officials “looked at the different pieces within that levy. The one that we have no control over is the combined district levy. That is impacted outside of us, and we have no input.”
Economic factors influencing the levy include reassessments of property within the district, she said.
“When you have your assessed valuations per $1,000 go up, then you are a ‘property poor’ district, is how it’s explained,” Bergman said. “That’s why our taxes went up.”
She said the district’s instructional levy “pretty much stayed the same,” going from 23 cents to 25 cents, while the PPEL levy was unchanged at 33 cents.
The cash reserve levy rose from 47 cents to 99 cents, and the management levy dropped from 87 cents to 23 cents.
The district will start the 2020-2021 fiscal year with a fund balance of $5,413,979.
Earlier in the meeting, the board conducted a public hearing on the proposed budget. No written objections were submitted and no oral objections were presented.
In conjunction with approval of the budget, the board adopted a resolution related to the state’s “budget guarantee,” through which a district levies property taxes for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under provisions of Iowa law.
The board also took action regarding the current 2019-2020 school budget, setting a public hearing on a proposal to amend the budget to cover personnel costs, salaries and benefits, and to fund non-instructional programs for construction and facility acquisition. The hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 22 in the central office board room at the McKinley building.
In other business, the board:
Approved amending the 2020-2021 school calendar. The adjustment includes removing May 3, 2021, as a professional learning opportunity and changing it to a student learning day. The last day of school for students will be May 24, 2021, and the last day for staff will be May 25. The school term totals 176 days and 1,157 hours in the classroom. Professional development days and hours are not included.
Approved hirings of Emma Sunderman for an agricultural science position; Justin Ridnour for an industrial technology position; Logan Boydstun for a high school special education position and a middle school agricultural exploratory instructor position; and Thomas Smith for Spanish and health instructor positions.
Approved resignations of Alyssa Biery as high school assistant volleyball coach; and Casey Hill as high school assistant boys’ basketball coach and James Lindsay, high school science teacher and assistant high school football and track coach.
Heard reports from Activities Director Josh Porter and Clarinda Middle School Principal Paul Henely.
