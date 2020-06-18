External funding is being sought to support a project to upgrade the tennis courts at the Clarinda City Park.
During a meeting Wednesday, June 10, the Clarinda School District’s Board of Education approved an application for a $25,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation.
The money would be combined with local matching funds from the district and the City of Clarinda, with each entity contributing $12,500. The estimated total cost of the project is $57,000.
Improvements to the courts, which are utilized by the district’s athletic teams and also by members of the public, are considered necessary due to the present substandard condition of the facilities.
The work will include power washing and cleaning the surfaces to prepare them for the application of a color coating, and filling cracks and low areas with a court patch binder.
Also planned are applications of one coat of an acrylic resurfacer and two coats of a color coating. New lines meeting USTA standards will be painted on the surfaces.
Other components of the project will be placement of new tennis posts and post sleeves, along with windscreens. New nets will be added as well.
Concrete will be poured for side extensions and additional pads for bleachers. The city will furnish labor for taking down and putting up sideline fences.
According to a timeline developed by district officials, the goal is to award contracts for the project in July, with the actual work to begin in September and be completed in November.
In other matters at the June 10 meeting, Superintendent Chris Bergman told the board that a donation of $23,000 had been received as a match for a STEM BEST grant that was awarded to the district earlier to help fund various educational programs and instructional activities.
“We’ll have $46,000 coming into our school district,” she said. “With COVID-19, some of the things we had planned, we were unable to do. So we’re doing a rewrite with the state, using this as a kind of revamp of our STEM BEST grant.”
With the funding, the district will be able to “put forth efforts to connect the family portion” of the Leader in Me program in which the district is participating, she said.
The district has developed partnerships with the Green Hills Area Education Agency, Waubonsie Mental Health Center and the Clarinda Academy.
“We will be certifying trainers for the ‘seven habits of highly effective families’ so that we can pass this training along to teachers and businesses,” Bergman said.
In other business, the board:
Approved and adopted an amended budget for the 2019-2020 year. Expenditures designated for construction and facilities acquisition projects rose from $974,124 to $1,250,000. The district purchased the former Shopko store building in Clarinda and moved forward with plans to replace the existing surface of the athletic field at Clarinda High School. Approval of the amended budget came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting during which former superintendent Deron Stender expressed criticism about the district’s decisions regarding spending and tax levies. No written objections were received about the revised budget.
Approved a 28E agreement with the Glenwood Community School District to establish a jointly administered program for the enrollment of Clarinda district students in the Southwest Iowa Apex Consortium. Apex programs serve students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 who have significant cognitive or behavioral needs, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Approved monetary donations of $10,222.40 from anonymous sources to help with the purchase of food items and the preparation of adult meals as part of the “Feeding Our Birds” project that has been underway since school district buildings were closed as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of $20,576.97 has been donated since the project began.
Approved the addition of Jaedra Moses and Josh Woods as volunteer softball coaches for this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.