If the COVID-19 threat still forces some Page County employees to work from home by the primary election June 2, the county wants to be prepared.
During the board of supervisors’ conference call meeting April 14, supervisors approved 3-0 to purchase 10 laptop computers for election purposes.
“We will need those back by May 1 to prepare for the election,” said Auditor Melissa Wellhausen about existing county computers being used by employees at home.
Her office oversees elections.
“Should we consider purchasing laptops so people can continue to work from home if they need to or if there is a situation again down the road and they work from home,” she said.
An estimate from Solutions, a computer software company that the county uses, is $900 per laptop. County information technology director Kory Kline said Solutions warns of a shortage of laptops knowing how popular working-from-home has become for people across the country because of the virus threat.
Kline said preparing new computers for the election would be simple as it would only need election-related software. County employees who are working from home are using the existing election laptops. Kline said those would have to be reconfigured for election purposes, which would take more time.
Supervisor Chuck Morris asked what would happen if the ordered computers are not available or are ready by the election.
“They couldn’t work from home,” Kline said about then having to use the laptops from employees.
“If we are going to error here, I’d hate to try and save $9,000 and put one of our elections at risk,” Morris said.
The ballot includes two county supervisor seats which both are contested. Morris is one of the candidates. Supervisor Armstrong made the motion to purchase and was second by Jon Herzberg.
“We’re not spending money because we want 10 computers,” Morris said. “Operations are vital to move forward.”
County department heads who were on the conference call updated the others about their operations since the virus threat limited courthouse access starting March 18.
Wellhausen said she is also preparing to have personal protective equipment at polling places for election June 2.
“We are still planning on having polls,” she said.
Her office is receiving many absentee ballot applications which have been previously offered by her office and the secretary of state. Voting in the auditor’s office is not scheduled to begin until May 4.
The unknown is when the virus threat ends and people can access closed or limited businesses and entities.
Page County Treasurer Angie Dow expects an enormous response when the virus threat ends and the limited courthouse access is lifted, although there still may be a concern of the virus being spread.
“My main thing is office traffic. We could have 20 people waiting to get into my office. How do we handle that,” she said. Dow said her office expects to have a steady flow of people for at least three weeks for the backlog of driver’s licenses applications and vehicle purchases.
“We could extend our hours to get more people through our day,” she said.
Wellhausen suggested using tape on courthouse office floors to mark where people can safely stand, known as social distancing; a measurement of 6 feet.
Armstrong suggested having a person at the courthouse entrances to monitor the number of people in the building at one time. Wellhausen said that would have to be strategic in May considering people could constantly be in the building to vote.
No decisions were made.
Recorder Brenda Esaias suggested a “uniform plan” whenever the county is fully open for people, “so it’s not confusing for the public.”
County officials are still researching a permanent dropbox outside the courthouse. Since March 18, there has been a box at the two courthouse entrances for people to leave their items. The boxes are taken in at the end of each business day and content is processed the following day. The boxes have been consistently utilized.
