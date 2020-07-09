Provided the United States Congress offers its stamp of approval, the Clarinda Post Office could have a new name in the coming weeks.
Rep. Cindy Axne was in Clarinda July 8 to formally announce her plan to introduce a bill to rename the post office the Jessie Field Shambaugh Post Office Building. Co-sponsoring the bill are Iowa Reps. Abby Finkenauer, David Loebsack and Steve King. Iowa Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst have also indicated their support for the bill.
"I'm hoping we see it passed by the end of the month. That would be my hope," Axne said.
A ceremony recognizing the efforts of Jessie Field Shambaugh, who is known as the "Mother of 4," and the announcement of the bill was held Wednesday at American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda. The event was attended by a crowd of 15 people.
A strong proponent of the United States Postal Service, Axne said she believed it was only fitting such an essential aspect of Clarinda as its post office be named in honor of a woman who did so much to provide practical education to rural schoolchildren.
"I think our post offices represent community, just like Jessie did. I think it's a perfect building, if we're going to be looking at naming something, which will always be supported and will always be there, and won't go away. And I'm going to make sure that happens. I think that's really in the memory of Jessie because that's very true to what she did. It's an enduring history she has created and the growth of it, as you can see it has expanded internationally, is amazing," Axne said.
Born June 21, 1881, on a farm near Shenandoah, Field began teaching at Goldenrod School, a rural schoolhouse in Page County, in 1901. There she formed the Boys' Corn Club and Girls' Home Club. Those clubs served as the model for what would become 4-H clubs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Axne said it became apparent how important local post offices are to the wellbeing of communities. Likewise, she said Field promoted the importance of teamwork and community through her clubs.
"I couldn't think of a better organization to represent somebody who provided such an essential function for our kids and for our education, than (a facility that is) so necessary in today's day and age to hold our communities together. I've heard story after story how our letter carriers in rural areas, literally, might be that last person somebody sees. They're the true lifeline to the city and the surrounding areas," Axne said.
After Field was elected superintendent of schools for Page County in 1906, she organized Corn Clubs and Home Clubs in all 130 schools in the county. The Corn Clubs taught boys agriculture and farming techniques, while the Home Clubs taught girls homemaking skills like cooking and sewing.
Seth Watkins of Clarinda, who is the grandson of Jessie Field Shambaugh, and his daughter, Tatum, also attended the announcement ceremony Wednesday. Watkins said
"On behalf of my family, I want to thank Congresswoman Axne for this kind and thoughtful honor to our grandmother," Watkins said. "I believe my grandmother would have been especially touched knowing you bestowed this recognition upon her."
Also attending the ceremony was 4-H State Program Leader Debbie Nistler. Involved in 4-H since she was 7-years-old, Nistler said she was in awe of the vision and pioneering nature Field displayed during her work with the students of Page County.
"4-H has been impacting youth, families and communities for 118 years and I guarantee you we'll be here more than 100 years from now," Nistler said.
To boost participation in the clubs, Field created a three-leafed clover pin. The pin featured an "H" on each leaf. A fourth leaf was added in 1912 to mark the creation of 4-H clubs.
"She developed the clover, the 4-H symbol, as a reflection of the importance that youth use their Head, their Heart and their Hands, and eventually that fourth 'H' got added for Health, as a way to help shape their future, and more importantly, influence their communities," Nistler said.
Field eventually moved to New York and worked for the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA). In 1917, Field married Ira William "I.W." Shambaugh in California and returned to Clarinda to raise their family.
Shambaugh died Jan. 15, 1971. In 1977, she was named to the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame.
Watkins said hearing Axne and the other speakers explain how 4-H has touched their lives was very meaningful for him. Given the circumstances in the world today, Watkins said it is essential people strive to support the legacy of 4-H by making the best better.
"To help us support this legacy I'll leave you with two beliefs my grandmother passed to her children and my mother passed to me. First of all, always think of others. And second, we only do better when we all do better. I believe by applying these lessons we can all work together to honor her legacy by dedicating ourselves to making our best better," Watkins said.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Axne presented Watkins with a United States flag that had flown over the Capitol. Following the program, Axne said it was wonderful to have Watkins and his daughter on hand for the announcement because they are continuing the legacy that Shambaugh through her clubs.
"Jessie wanted to help the parents on the farms through those children. So, to have him here with his child representing the fact it's kids who can make a difference in this world and that's what his grandmother saw, I think really brings this thing full circle," Axne said.
As a young girl, Axne was a 4-H member even though she grew up in West Des Moines. Axne said she remembered how adamant her mother was that 4-H clubs be offered in cities as well as rural areas to ensure children did not lose the important values that could be gained by living in rural America.
Axne said her involvement in 4-H taught her to learn from past history in order in order to make the future better, not only for her local community, but the world as a whole.
"Don't forget your history because history is what helps you make better decisions for the future. My mom made sure we understood that," Axne said. "It also taught me to think about the future and some of the things we would work on. How can we better improve our community? What were some of the activities we were doing that could help us with that? So 4-H taught me to kind of bridge those two things."
