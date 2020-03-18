As the traffic lights at 16th and Garfield streets come down, new stop signs will be going up at two other locations in Clarinda.
Three amendments to the city ordinance regulating the flow of traffic in Clarinda were approved by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Wednesday, March 11, at Clarinda City Hall.
“I kind of threw three curveballs at you here all in the same ordinance,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
The first section added two stop signs on Walnut Hills Drive. Vehicles traveling south on Walnut Hills Drive will be required to stop at Plum Street. Northbound traffic on Walnut Hills Drive, meanwhile, shall stop at Walnut Street.
“Obviously, with a new subdivision, we need to make sure we keep it as safe as possible,” McClarnon said.
Next, the council approved the creation of a new four-way stop at the intersection of 15th and Division streets. This would be the intersection at the northwest corner of Garfield Elementary School.
Council member Craig Hill initially brought the request to McClarnon. Currently, the intersection is uncontrolled.
“The traffic doesn’t get up to any amount of speed. It’s more for pedestrians. Also, when people are dropping off or picking up, nobody knows who’s going first because they don’t understand the traffic laws,” Hill said.
McClarnon said he discussed the request with Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers. Since several elementary school students are crossing the streets at that intersection, they agreed a four-way stop was needed. Along with the stop signs, crosswalks will also be painted at the intersection.
“There is a lot of traffic during the first part of school and then, obviously, pick-up after school,” McClarnon said.
Council member Matt Ridge asked if the four-way stop would inhibit people leaving the school.
“People pause too long. They don’t know what to do. I think it would speed things up actually,” council member Jamie Shore said.
“They would know they can get there and move without having somebody blindside them,” Hill said.
Finally, the council approved the removal of the traffic lights at 16th and Garfield streets. A malfunction with the lights have resulted in the control devices being set to flashing red lights, which has made the intersection into a four-way stop.
“This section says we’re going to delete the intersection of 16th and Garfield streets off of the ordinance. Once we do that, we can proceed with taking those down,” McClarnon said. “Our plan is to make it handicap accessible on all four corners and then put crosswalks in there as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.