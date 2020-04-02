A contract could be awarded by the Clarinda City Council Wednesday, April 22, for a $1.5 million street improvement project planned for this summer.
The council scheduled the bid letting and public hearing on the project during its meeting Wednesday, March 25, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
“With this resolution we are setting the date for the bid letting Friday, April 17. Then we will hold a public hearing and accept a bid, if we have a decent one, at the April 22 meeting,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
Along with the resolution, McClarnon presented the city council with an opinion of probable construction cost for the project. The council voted Feb. 26 to approve a loan agreement providing for the issuance of General Obligation bonds to finance the street project.
“We issued $1.5 million dollars worth of GO bonds for this. Before the contingency, it comes in just shy of the $1.5 million,” McClarnon said.
A list of the streets to be included in the improvement project was also shared with the council. McClarnon said the plans and specifications for the proposed streets are finished.
Council member Jeff McCall said the estimate included approximately 30 blocks of work as part of the project. The last time the city issued bonds for street improvements it cost approximately $65,000 per block, but McCall said it appeared that cost could be higher this time.
“I’m hoping that he’s very high on his estimate,” McClarnon said.
“I am too because then he can just keep going,” McCall said.
“Absolutely. We definitely, with our street condition report, if the bids come in low, can start looking at that and say, okay, we want to do these sections as well,” McClarnon responded.
