Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW TAPERING TO FLURRIES AND ENDING. LITTLE IF ANY ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, NEMAHA AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. IN IOWA, PAGE, FREMONT AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&