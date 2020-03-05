A final decision is expected to be made by the Clarinda City Council Wednesday, March 11, on a proposed city ordinance regulating the removal of snow and ice from Clarinda sidewalks.
The second reading of the ordinance was unanimously approved by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Clarinda City Hall.
Under the terms of the new ordinance, property owners would have 24 hours after the city finished clearing streets to have their sidewalks cleared of snow and ice. If the sidewalks are not cleared, the city would then be authorized to clear the sidewalk and assess the expense to the property owner through their property taxes. A minimum fee of $100 would be assessed.
“There’s no fine unless the city shovels it,” council member Jeff McCall said.
“Actually we would charging a fee if we shovel it. It’s like mowing your yard. We charge people a fee for mowing their yard too,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “We are going to contact the person in any way we possibly can to do it, which is what we do when yards don’t get mowed. It’s going to be the same process.”
Council member Matt Ridge said he received comments from six people expressing concern over the 24 hour timeframe. He said he also received a comment favoring the ordinance because it would help eliminate the need for people to walk in the street.
Council member Jamie Shore said he believed the timeframe should be extended to 48 hours or possibly even 72 hours.
“Even with the 24 hours, we wait that 24 hours and somebody says hey they haven’t scooped it, it’s probably going to be another 24 hours before we get to it. We’re not going to go out there and look for it. It’s going to be mostly complaint driven,” McClarnon said.
Ridge also questioned when the city would consider the streets cleared and initiate the 24 hour period where property owners had to attend to their sidewalks.
“It’ll be once one pass is made on all the streets. It won’t include clearing corners and alleys and stuff like that,” McClarnon said. “It will be once all the streets are cleared - the main streets and side streets.”
“So, essentially, when they put the trucks away,” Clarinda mayor Lisa Hull said.
“When they’re done and go home,” McClarnon said.
Council member Craig Hill agreed the city needs to apply some common sense to the enforcement of the ordinance. He said the severity of a snow storm and the condition of the property owner should be considered when determining if someone complied with the ordinance.
“We’re not looking at going out to look for people and punish them. The only thing I heard was the ice. They’re worried about the ice and I know that’s a real stickler,” Hill said.
“If you throw some salt out on it, then at least you’re making an attempt,” McClarnon said.
Another ordinance relating to sidewalks was also adopted by the city council earlier in the meeting. That new ordinance requires sidewalks be included in the development of any new subdivisions in Clarinda.
The wording of the prior ordinance was very vague about whether or not developers needed to install sidewalks. The new ordinance requires all new subdivisions to install sidewalks measuring four feet in width to meet city specifications.
“The only comment I had was they wish we had done it 20 years ago,” McCall said.
After approving the second reading of the ordinance, the council voted to waive the third reading and adopt the updated ordinance.
