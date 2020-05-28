After reviewing cost estimates that were more than desired to remodel the former First United Methodist Church education building in Clarinda, Page County Board of Supervisors will only do what is necessary to have county departments located in the building.
During the supervisor’s May 19 teleconference meeting, Supervisor Chuck Morris said, “If we remodeled that full at the $600,000, there is no way we could build that new. Let’s step back and see what we can do to accomplish the primary goal to get public health into a spot they can reasonably operate.”
An Omaha, Nebraska, architect firm estimated in April $689,000 to prepare the ground floor into space for 911 dispatch, emergency management and public health. The county had budgeted only $400,000 for the work. The county calls the building the annex building.
Morris suggested what would need to be done to have the building fit for emergency management and the county’s safety coordinator “without a major remodel,” he said.
“We need to get it done,” said Supervisor Jon Herzberg. “Let’s see what we can do, as cheap as we can do it, for now.”
Morris said highlighting the work will be meeting American with Disabilities Act regulations.
When the county purchased the building last year, the county’s intent was to relocate public health from the third story of the courthouse to the building. Seeing its work since the COVID-19 threat hit the county in March, Morris wants the department in a better, more convenient location.
“Public health has underperformed, and I don’t mean that unkindly. I’m proud to say under Jess (Erdman), public health is on the right track. What we’ve experienced the last 60 days, they have been leading the charge. It’s been chaos. They’ve done a great job. The third floor is an embarrassment. It’s so cramped,” he said.
As of May 9, Page County had 10 cases of the virus and, at that time, eight had recovered.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong made the motion to begin work on the building to get public health relocated in the building. Herzberg second the motion. All voted in favor. No timelines were included in the motion.
“We will make it happen as quickly as we can,” Morris said, who will meet with Erdman about her department’s needs in the building.
Another goal for the building is to relocate the county’s 911 dispatch operation from the basement of Clarinda City Hall. The county pays the city of Clarinda about $13,000 a year for the space. County officials estimated the actual move of the department will cost about $120,000.
Morris explained the city of Clarinda is expected to move city hall to the Bank Iowa facility at the corner of East Main and 15th streets. Bank Iowa is preparing to move into its new building a block away. Morris said the county does not have an opportunity to purchase the existing city hall building at 200 S. 15th St.
“City council is committed to move, but there is no timeline,” he said.
