The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health identified the ninth case of COVID-19 in the county Sunday, May 3.
The individual is an adult (18 – 40 years). The patient has contracted the virus via community spread and is currently at home in isolation.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were announced April 30.
One individual is an adult (19 – 40 years) and the other is an older adult (61 – 80 years). Both patients have contracted the virus via community spread. Both patients are recovering in isolation.
Thursday, April 30, the Clarinda Correctional Facility (CCF) was notified that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
The inmate is an adult (between the ages of 18 and 40) male, and has been in medical isolation since first notifying staff that he was not feeling well on Saturday, April 25. Staff at CCF acted swiftly to also place the unit that the inmate was originally residing into a quarantine status until the results of the test could be determined.
Working with the Iowa Dept. of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab, CCF will be conducting additional testing of staff and inmates at the facility to identify those that might be carrying the virus while asymptomatic .
The inmate that tested positive, who has been at this prison for several months, has been recovering in medical isolation, and has experienced mild symptoms. He is being monitored by medical staff regularly.
The department has been preparing for the eventuality of COVID-19 in the prison system for more than a month. An outline of the steps that have been taken can be found at doc.iowa.gov/department-corrections-steps, and more information related to COVID-19 in the DOC can be found at doc.iowa.gov/COVID19. For members of the public with questions about COVID-19 in the prison system, a hotline is available during business hours Monday-Friday by calling (515) 373-5457.
“All residents need to continue to socially distance themselves from others,” states Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman. “It’s just as important now as it was three to four weeks ago. We are still seeing a rise in cases not only throughout the state of Iowa, but here locally in our county as well. So please continue to stay home when possible and continue to follow personal hygiene to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” says Erdman. “Stay home when you are ill, even mildly ill with any sort of illness. Cover your cough and sneezes. Continue to do your part to slow this down.”
Iowa Code section 139A.3(2)(b) provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-HealthIssues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.