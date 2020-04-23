Page County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Melissa Wellhausen said last week she is working toward creating a safe and secure primary election on June 2 by only having three polling sites in the county.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world-wide calls for social distancing, Wellhausen and staff coordinated a county-wide mailing, encouraging voters to exercise their right to vote from the safety of their own home by requesting absentee ballots. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has since announced a state-wide mailing to all registered voters, encouraging the use of absentee ballots due to the current situation. That mailing is expected to be disbursed soon.
Wellhausen, in an attempt to limit exposure to precinct election voters, and in anticipation of increased voter utilization of the absentee ballots, has elected to temporarily limit polling locations.
“Additional safety precautions are being implemented at these locations on election day, including protective plexiglass shields, masks, a pen for every voter, floor signs marking social distancing and disinfecting supplies for voting equipment,” she said.
The polls will be at for the following precincts:
Clarinda Lied Library – Clarinda 1, Clarinda 2, Amity, Buchanan, East River, Douglas, Harlan, Nebraska, Nodaway, and Valley Townships. Braddyville, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh and Yorktown.
Shenandoah Historical Society Building – Shenandoah 1, Shenandoah 2, Shenandoah 3, Colfax, Grant, Lincoln, Morton, Tarkio, and Washington Townships. Blanchard, Coin, and Northboro
Essex City Hall – Essex, Pierce and Fremont Townships
“We continue to be committed to making sure that every eligible voter in Page County has the opportunity to vote and that their vote counts,” she said.
Those with questions or concerns regarding voting by absentee ballot or precinct polling locations can contact the office at 712-542-3219 or auditor@co.page.ia.us.
