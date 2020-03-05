Page County Board of Supervisors will hold their public hearing for their proposed fiscal year 2021 budget at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 10 in the courthouse.
For the past weeks, supervisors and department heads have been reviewing budgets and proposed purchases and expenses.
Supervisors have set aside about $400,000 for remodeling of the former First United Methodist Church education building in Clarinda purchased last year.
Plans are to remodel the building and move 911 dispatch, public health and other departments into the building. The budgeted amount does not guarantee the entire $400,000 will be spent.
Supervisors have met with an architect firm from Omaha, Nebraska, about possible new looks for the building. A construction time frame has not been determined.
A preschool is using the building, as it was before the county took ownership.
Included in the budget is another jailer for the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Lyle Palmer has explained an additional jailer will make operations more efficient considering the number of employees and how that influences work shifts potentially causing a shortage.
The department also has two, new patrol vehicles included in the budget.
Veterans Affairs Director Janet Olsen has been budgeted for a 30 hour work week, an increase of four hours.
The county’s 911 dispatch has had staff turnover in recent months and expect to send multiple, new employees to training. Supervisors and department head Kris Grebert are expected to address the pay scale for dispatchers later this year.
The county budgeted $2,639,427 in tax asking for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. That is an increase of $106,738 from this year. Although property valuations in the county increased, the county’s levies did not increase. The budget shows an overall decrease of about 4 cents.
